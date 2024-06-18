Eng
Russia’s bombardment of Kharkiv Oblast has resulted in significant damage in Lyptsi, Hlyboke, and Starytsia villages.
byOlena Mukhina
18/06/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian soldier
A Ukrainian soldier on the frontline. Credit: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via Telegram.
Russia’s offensive: Occupiers continue bombardment of Kharkiv Oblast

As of 17 June, Russia continues to target Kharkiv Oblast from its territory with guided aerial bombs. Seven Russian bombs have caused destruction in the populated areas of Lyptsi, Hlyboke, and Starytsia. The number of clashes on the Kharkiv front has increased to five; two of them are ongoing near Vovchansk, said the General Staff.

Since 10 May, Russia has been attempting to seize Kharkiv Oblast in its renewed offensive on the region. Ukraine’s top military commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that it is a part of Russia’s strategy of expanding combat operations to exhaust Ukrainian forces before the arrival of F-16 fighter jets.

More assaults have been recorded on other fronts. On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders are reeling Russian attacks near Stepova Novoselivka and Berestove settlements.

As of 1 pm, the total number of combat engagements across the front line has reached 56. Russia’s highest activity is observed on the Pokrovske and Siverske front, where half of all assaults have occurred and continue.

In addition, border areas of Sumy Oblast continue to suffer from artillery strikes launched by Moscow troops. Today, strikes hit the settlement of Obodi from Novyi Put village and Mokrytsia, located in Russia.

On the Lyman front, occupiers have conducted ten assault actions today. Currently, four clashes persist in the areas of Hrekhivka, Makiivka, and Terny.

Since the beginning of the day, most battles have occurred on the Pokrovsk front, where invaders and occupiers attempted to improve their positions 25 times. Currently, 11 battles are ongoing. The situation remains under the control of the Ukrainian Army. Russian troops have lost 50 soldiers, two tanks, and one mortar on this front.

