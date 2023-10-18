Military: Russians lose another Su-25 ground attack aircraft near Donetsk’s Avdiivka, regroup forces due to losses

The Ukrainian military says that in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, the Russian military confronts significant setbacks, compelling them to regroup. This includes the loss of another Su-25 aircraft. The situation is closely monitored by Ukrainian defense forces, expecting intensified Russian activities.

The Russian forces, having suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment in the Avdiivka sector, are currently regrouping as Ukrainians expect further activation of the invaders and are ready for it. This was reported by the spokesman for the Tauria Defense Forces, Oleksandr Stupun, on the air of the national telethon, according to Liga.

A notable event reported by the defense spokesperson was the downing of another Russian Su-25 ground-attack aircraft, bringing the total to four Russian aircraft downed in Donetsk Oblast in just over a week. Previous three Russian Su-25s were reportedly downed on 10, 13, and 16 October.

“In the area of responsibility of the Tavria [operational-strategic grouping], having received a tough rebuff over the previous week and lost more than 300 pieces of equipment and more than 3,000 dead and wounded, the enemy is regrouping <…> We expect some further activity. We are preparing and are always ready,” said Stupun.

He noted that the Russians continue to exert pressure in the Avdiivka sector, trying to encircle the city, but “a little less” than in the previous days, when they conducted massive assault operations.

