Denmark joins countries offering peacekeeping forces for Ukraine

Denmark expressed support for contributing troops to a potential European peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, though Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen clarified no concrete plans exist yet.
Maria Tril
10/03/2025
Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen
Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen. Credit: AP nuotr.
Denmark expressed willingness to contribute peacekeeping forces to Ukraine if necessary to achieve a ceasefire or peace agreement, Danish broadcaster DR reported on 10 March.

European leaders previously proposed placing peacekeeping forces behind a future demarcation line in Ukraine. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron proposed this idea on 18 February during an emergency summit in Paris. Italy, Great Britain, Latvia, Germany, Canada, and Australia have previously expressed readiness to send peacekeeping units to Ukraine. Romania offered to serve as a transit point for peacekeeping forces, while Poland immediately stated it does not plan to commit its troops.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said  that deploying European partners’ forces in Ukraine could be one of the most effective means of pressuring Russia to achieve peace. He said that a peacekeeping mission should not replace Ukraine’s NATO membership.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said his country principally supports providing military presence to promote stability in Ukraine if needed.

Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen clarified that no concrete plans exist yet, saying, “We have not made a decision about a specific effort. That must depend on how things develop.”

Poulsen said that he did not expect NATO to take initiative in sending peacekeeping forces, but rather anticipates individual countries providing guarantees to Ukraine. He noted that France and Britain have started gathering information about potential needs.

The defense minister declined to specify which soldiers might be deployed, emphasizing that any commitment must not compromise Denmark’s obligations to the Baltic states.

“It is important that we in Europe send the right signals both to Putin and to Washington. That is what we are doing today by saying: If it comes to a point where European presence is needed for a ceasefire or peace agreement, then Denmark is principally prepared for that,” Rasmussen said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reportedly plans to present US President Donald Trump with a peace plan involving deployment of 30,000 European troops in Ukraine.

