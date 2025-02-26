UK, Germany, France ready to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine

French Finance Minister Éric Lombard stated that European countries are ready to take responsibility for maintaining peace in Ukraine should a ceasefire occur.

He stated this in an interview with Bloomberg Television

The United Kingdom, Germany, France, and other European countries are ready to send troops to guarantee the ceasefire, Lombard said in Cape Town, where he is attending a meeting of G20 finance ministers.

“We want this ceasefire to be guaranteed—guaranteed by European troops with American support. On this matter, President Trump has said he agrees,” Lombard noted. “If we want the ceasefire to hold, we need US support. I believe the Americans have agreed to do this.”

Earlier this week, Lombard and French President Emmanuel Macron visited Washington to discuss Ukraine and trade with their American counterparts, President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

During his visit, Trump pledged “some kind of backing” from the US to European peacekeepers and stated that Putin is ok with this endeavor even though the Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov quickly refuted this statement.