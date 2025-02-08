Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

French military releases footage of Ukrainian Mirage 2000 training

French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu confirmed the delivery of Mirage 2000 fighters to Ukraine, initially planned for early 2025.
byMaria Tril
08/02/2025
2 minute read
pilot training france
Credit: French Army – Military operations
French military releases footage of Ukrainian Mirage 2000 training

The French military released footage of Ukrainian pilots training on Mirage 2000-5 aircraft,

“Mission accomplished,” the French army reported on 7 February on X.

“Another step in supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine through personnel training on Mirage 2000-5 by the French army. A concrete illustration of France’s determination to support the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in all areas,” the French military stated.

France delivered its first Mirage 2000 fighters to Ukraine on 6 February, following an announcement made last year.

French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu previously said that the fighter delivery was scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

French media sources unofficially reported that the initial batch of Mirage 2000-5 aircraft for Ukraine will consist of three units.

According to Militarnyi, Mirage 2000-5F fighter jets were modified before arriving in Ukraine to enable them to strike ground targets.

President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will organize six-month pilot training courses starting in summer 2024 to prepare Ukrainian personnel for Mirage 2000-5 operations.

The French Air Force joined international efforts to train Ukrainian pilots in March 2024, building on the F-16 training coalition established at the July 2023 NATO summit in Vilnius.

Previously, the first group of Ukrainian military pilots completed training in France on Alphajet jet trainers. These Alphajets are equipped with dashboards that mimic those of F-16 fighter jets. France has committed to training 26 Ukrainian pilots.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts