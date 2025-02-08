French military releases footage of Ukrainian Mirage 2000 training

The French military released footage of Ukrainian pilots training on Mirage 2000-5 aircraft,

“Mission accomplished,” the French army reported on 7 February on X.

“Another step in supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine through personnel training on Mirage 2000-5 by the French army. A concrete illustration of France’s determination to support the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in all areas,” the French military stated.

France delivered its first Mirage 2000 fighters to Ukraine on 6 February, following an announcement made last year.

French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu previously said that the fighter delivery was scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

French media sources unofficially reported that the initial batch of Mirage 2000-5 aircraft for Ukraine will consist of three units.

According to Militarnyi, Mirage 2000-5F fighter jets were modified before arriving in Ukraine to enable them to strike ground targets.

President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will organize six-month pilot training courses starting in summer 2024 to prepare Ukrainian personnel for Mirage 2000-5 operations.

The French Air Force joined international efforts to train Ukrainian pilots in March 2024, building on the F-16 training coalition established at the July 2023 NATO summit in Vilnius.

Previously, the first group of Ukrainian military pilots completed training in France on Alphajet jet trainers. These Alphajets are equipped with dashboards that mimic those of F-16 fighter jets. France has committed to training 26 Ukrainian pilots.

