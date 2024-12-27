Eng
Ukraine to use French Mirage jets for ground strikes, not air combat, says Ukrainian pilot

Ukrainian test pilot reveals French Mirage 2000-5F fighters will primarily launch SCALP missiles against ground targets, working alongside F-16s in a specialized tactical approach. The strategic decision comes as experts acknowledge Russian air superiority capabilities would limit the French jets’ effectiveness in direct air combat.
byOlena Mukhina
27/12/2024
2 minute read
france deliver three mirage 2000-5 fighter jets ukraine early 2025 french air force's dassault 2000-5f
French Air Force’s Dassault Mirage 2000-5F. Photo: Flickr/Jacques Panas
France’s delivery of Mirage 2000-5F fighter jets to Ukraine will significantly enhance and expand the aviation capabilities of Ukrainian forces. However, Ukraine will unlikely use them for air-to-air combat engagements, says Colonel Oleksandr Lykhodid, a first-class test pilot of the Ukrainian Air Force, according to Kyiv24.

Currently, Ukraine relies on its small, aging fleet of Soviet-era Mig-29 fighter jets and Su-24 bombers in the ongoing war against Russia. Recently, Ukraine started receiving the first F-16s aimed at bolstering Ukrainian air capabilities. Additionally, France pledged to supply Ukraine with its Mirage 2000 jets. Also, Ukraine has been in talks on the transfer of Eurofighter and Sweden’s Gripen fighters.

Lykhodid noted that France possesses up to three dozen Mirage 2000-5F jets, which will undergo modernization before being transferred to Ukraine.

“These planes are unlikely to participate in air battles because Russian aviation, particularly the Su-35 and Su-30SM, has superior missiles and capabilities compared to the Mirage,” he explained.

According to Lykhodid, the Mirages’ primary role will be launching SCALP missiles and other French air-to-ground weapons of varying ranges.

“These jets will provide capabilities comparable to our Su-25 attack aircraft and Su-24 bombers,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of acquiring aircraft capable of flying and carrying weapons to combat Russian forces effectively.

The French Mirages are expected to work in conjunction with American F-16s.

“The Mirages will focus on ground targets, while the F-16s will cover them from above as interceptors and air superiority fighters. MiG-29s and Su-24s will also be integrated into this tactical approach, with the F-16s providing air cover,” Lykhodid said.

The timeline for delivering these French jets depends on several factors, including their current condition, the modernization process to adapt them for wartime needs (such as installing electronic warfare systems), and the training of both pilots and ground support crews. Additionally, Ukraine’s readiness to maintain and operate these aircraft during the conflict will play a critical role.

The Mirage 2000-5Fs will become the second type of Western fighter jet supplied to Ukraine by partner countries, following the delivery of the first F-16s earlier this year.

