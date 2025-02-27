Support us on Patreon
Turkey open to Ukraine peacekeeping if included in all preparations

Türkiye’s second-largest NATO army might join a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine as part of Trump’s ceasefire efforts with Putin.
27/02/2025
Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a press conference with German President following their meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, on 24 April 2024. Credit: Adem ALTAN / AFP
Türkiye expressed willingness to contribute troops for a peacekeeping force in Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported on 27 February.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed this possibility during separate meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Ankara this month.

Sources, speaking anonymously due to the private nature of the discussions, revealed that Türkiye would only participate if involved in all consultations and preparations regarding the formation of any peacekeeping mission.

The potential Turkish involvement comes as the US met with the Russian delegation over the war in Ukraine and while Trump shared claims that Europe must take responsibility for its own security. Trump has expressed support for European allies participating in a peacekeeping force while ruling out direct US involvement.

“Guarantees are developed together with everyone who is really able to provide them,” Zelenskyy told reporters in Ankara on 18 February.

Ukraine has formally requested peacekeeping forces to address ongoing war against Russia, while European countries have expressed willingness to participate in such a mission.

“It is fair that Türkiye is such a country, is part of Europe. I am grateful to President Erdogan for his understanding,” Zelenskyy added.

Türkiye, which maintains the second largest army in NATO after the United States, could play a crucial role in alleviating the burden on other European allies. Both the UK and France have stated willingness to deploy troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees, provided the US offers support and a backstop.

Erdogan has maintained communication channels with both Russia and Ukraine since the 2022 invasion. This position previously enabled Türkiye to play a central role in negotiations for a Black Sea corridor for Ukrainian grain exports, though Russia abandoned that agreement in 2023.

On 24 February, Erdogan spoke about Türkiye’s military capabilities and potential to strengthen European security. “Only Türkiye’s full membership in the bloc can save the European Union from the impasse it has fallen into, from economy to defense, from politics to international reputation,” he said after a cabinet meeting.

A Ukrainian official familiar with the talks confirmed that Türkiye supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The source added that Ankara backs “peace and security guarantees that are reliable.”

