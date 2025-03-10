Ukraine plans to buy 4.5 million FPV drones in 2025 in massive $2.8 billion procurement surge

The Ukrainian government plans to triple its procurement of strike drones in 2025, employing 4.5 million FPV drones, says Hlib Kanievskyi, Director of the Procurement Policy Department at Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense.

Unmanned systems and drones have become one of the most crucial elements of modern warfare—constantly evolving, holding the front line, advancing positions, protecting Ukrainian soldiers, and destroying Russian troops and equipment.

“The domestic defense industry is capable of producing approximately 4.5 million FPV drones in 2025, and the Ministry of Defense intends to purchase them all,” Kanievskyi states.

To fund this procurement, the ministry will allocate over $2.8 billion, including more than $2.6 billion through the Defense Procurement Agency.

Kanievskyi emphasizes that all 2025 procurement plans have secured budgetary funding, ensuring a steady supply of drones to the frontline.

He also notes that the launch of licensed drone production at a state-owned enterprise—announced by the ministry in January—will foster competition. Strict government oversight and minimal markups will encourage suppliers to lower prices.

The planned $2.6 billion contract represents a major adjustment to Ukraine’s defense budget. In December, Kanievskyi projected just $1.1 billion for FPV drone procurement.

“Last year, most financial resources were allocated to long-range DeepStrike systems. This year, over $1.1 billion is designated for FPV drone procurement, including fiber-optic models,” he says.

In 2024, Ukrainian state agencies procured approximately 1.5 million drones, making the 2025 plan a threefold increase.

According to Kanievskyi, 96% of last year’s procurement budget was spent on Ukrainian manufacturers and suppliers, strengthening the domestic unmanned aerial vehicles industry, according to Militarnyi.

This year, drone procurement will account for one-fifth of Ukraine’s total defense procurement budget, which is set to reach nearly $13 billion.

To accelerate deliveries, the Ministry of Defense has introduced a new supply model featuring the DOT-Chain system for drone procurement. Already successfully used in non-lethal acquisitions, this system will speed up deliveries. Units will select unmanned aerial vehicles based on operational needs, reducing delivery times from months to weeks.

