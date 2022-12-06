Oil depot on fire after drone attack on airfield in Russia’s Kursk: VIDEOS

Photo: fire erupts at oil depot near Kursk airfield

An oil depot near the airfield of the Russian city Kursk came on fire after a drone attack, governor Roman Starovoit reported at 5:21 AM.

Oil depot on fire after drone attack on airfield in Russia's Kursk Governor Romam Starovoit reported about this at 5:21 AMhttps://t.co/NHL65ZKnbr pic.twitter.com/eOjAcsSkfr — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 6, 2022

The fire was being put out as of publication time and the Moscow railroads were sending three firefighting trains, each with 240 tons of water and over 5 tons of foam for fire suppression, the city adminiatration reported.

As of 10 AM, the fire near Russia's Kursk airfield was still raging. The fire was being put out as of publication time and the Moscow railroads were sending three firefighting trains, each with 240 tons of water and over 5 tons of foam for fire suppression 📽️ Local TG channels pic.twitter.com/pULRUGTJsC — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 6, 2022

This happens one day after explosions rocked Russian airfields hosting strategic aviation bases, Dyagilevo and Engels, and near Ryazan and in Saratov Oblast respectively, damading at least two Tu-95 bombers. In Saratov Oblast, a drone was reported to fall on bombers. These airfields are used by Russia in its missile strikes on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.

Russia accused Ukraine of targeting its airfields with unnamed “jet unmanned aerial vehicles of Soviet production.” Ukraine has neither confirmed or refused this.

According to an unnamed Ukrainian official speaking to the NYT, the drones were launched from Ukrainian territory, and at least one of the strikes was made with the help of special forces close to the base who helped guide the drones to the target.

One day before the airfield attacks, Ukraine’s state weapins concern Ukroboronprom announced that the 1000-km suicide drone it has been developing has passed a number of tests.

