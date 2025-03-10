Support us on Patreon
Ukraine’s military: Russian command errors doom pipeline infiltration in Kursk Oblast as Kyiv forces intercept exhausted troops

Russian troops attempting to infiltrate Ukrainian positions through a 15-kilometer gas pipeline near Sudzha emerged malnourished and dehydrated after days trapped underground due to flawed logistics and route planning. Ukrainian intelligence had monitored the operation from its inception, allowing forces to intercept the exhausted Russian soldiers at a predetermined location.
byOlena Mukhina
10/03/2025
Defense News: Ukraine plans 15-km unmanned "kill zone" along Russian front as drone production hits 4,000+ daily
Ukrainian soldier with a drone on the frontline. Photo: General Staff via Facebook
The Russian military’s attempt to infiltrate Ukrainian positions through a gas pipeline near Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Oblast has failed due to command errors and troop exhaustion, says Ivan Tymochko, head of the Reservists’ Council of Ukraine’s Ground Forces, Ukrinform reports.

The battle for control over the Kursk front has reached a critical juncture as Russian forces intensify their offensive operations, significantly limiting Ukraine’s strategic options, military analysts report. Russian troops have advanced further into the region, making key territorial gains while leveraging overwhelming drone warfare to disrupt Ukrainian logistics and supply chains.

“The Russians attempted to use the gas pipeline to execute their operation, mirroring their tactics in Avdiivka to infiltrate our rear. However, Ukrainian intelligence responded effectively from the start. It became clear that Russian command had made critical mistakes from the outset, including poor route planning,” Tymochko states.

He noted that the operation lasted several days, with Russian troops trapped in a confined space under harsh conditions. When they attempted to surface, they were already exhausted from a lack of food and water, as they had insufficient supplies while navigating the pipeline. Moreover, flawed logistics and route planning enabled Ukrainian intelligence to detect the operation early and neutralize the threat.

“Our forces were well aware of the planned operation and had anticipated potential exit routes. The pipeline, spanning over 15 kilometers, could have allowed Russian troops to emerge at multiple locations, but they were intercepted at a designated point,” Tymochko says.

He emphasized that this incident underscores the high level of preparedness of Ukrainian forces and intelligence.

Nearly 100 Russian troops infiltrate critical Ukrainian defense line through pipeline as Kursk encirclement tightens

Tymochko also stressed the need for continued vigilance against similar unconventional infiltration tactics by Russian forces.

Earlier reports suggested that on the morning of 8 March, around 100 Russian troops used the gas pipeline to approach Ukrainian positions near Sudzha.

Later, Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed that Ukrainian airborne assault forces eliminated Russian sabotage and assault groups that had moved through a branch of the pipeline in an attempt to establish a foothold on the outskirts of Sudzha.

