Finland proposes €200 billion Russian asset transfer to Ukraine to force Kremlin toward peace

Stubb says a European security alliance stands ready to back Kyiv with air, naval, and intelligence support, but America’s role remains irreplaceable.
byOlena Mukhina
18/10/2025
2 minute read
Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
Finnish President Alexander Stubb. Source: @alexstubb/X
Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that economic leverage could be the key to pushing Moscow toward compromise on the end of the war against Ukraine, BBC reports.

For three years of the war, Moscow has shown no readiness to negotiate a peace deal with Ukraine. Perhaps when Russia depletes all of its economic and mobilization resources, the Kremlin will take a step towards peace. Kyiv needs support and weapons from allies to achieve this. 

He proposed transferring €200 billion in frozen Russian assets to Ukraine as a loan. If Russia fails to pay reparations after peace talks, the funds would remain with Ukraine.

The economy is on the edge, inflation up to 20%

Stubb said Russia’s resources are depleted and its economy is on the brink of collapse, urging the West to apply maximum economic pressure to force the Kremlin to the negotiating table.

He explained that Russia’s economic growth is close to zero, and inflation has reached 10–20%

The end of Russian oil

The Finnish leader also called for a complete halt to Russian oil and gas exports to Europe, warning that countries continuing to buy them could face sanctions.

Putin has lost on all fronts

“All the strategic games of Putin have been an utter failure," Stubb stressed.

Russia has neither conquered Ukraine, nor divided Europe, nor weakened NATO. Instead, the Alliance has only grown stronger, welcoming Finland and Sweden as new members.

Europe is ready to act, but US support remains vital

Stubb confirmed that a European "Coalition of the Willing" is prepared to provide Ukraine with security guarantees — including air, naval, and intelligence support. However, he admitted that US support is crucial, especially in air defense and intelligence operations.

Read also

