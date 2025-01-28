Bloomberg: EU is likely to delay Russian energy phase-out plan

The European Commission is likely to postpone the planned publication date of its roadmap for phasing out the last types of fuel from Russia, including liquefied natural gas, according to Bloomberg.

Russian liquefied natural gas remains one of Europe’s last significant energy dependencies after pipeline flows through Ukraine ceased late last year. In 2024, the EU imported record volumes of super-chilled fuel from Russia, with France, Spain, and Belgium being the largest importers. Several EU countries also continue to import nuclear fuel from Russia.

According to people familiar with the matter who spoke with Bloomberg on condition of anonymity, the bloc’s executive body may present the plan on 26 March, a month later than initially scheduled.

The roadmap is expected to outline the steps EU member states must take to fully abandon Russian fuel as part of efforts to end financing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine.

A group of ten EU countries has pushed for stricter measures against Russia by introducing restrictions on natural gas and liquefied natural gas imports. However, these efforts are complex due to the need to secure unanimity among all 27 EU member states. The European Commission has set a non-binding goal to end reliance on Russian supplies by 2027.

Recent reports said state-owned Russian energy corporation Gazprom was considering reducing its central office staff by 40% as the company grapples with significant losses and reduced European gas exports, multiple sources reported on 13 January.

