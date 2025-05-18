Katya is Ukraine’s only female helicopter pilot. Her blond hair, she says, isn’t the story

Senior Lieutenant Kateryna (Katya) stands as Ukraine’s only female combat pilot, challenging military gender norms amid the ongoing war with Russia. According to The New York Times, she serves alongside dozens of male pilots at a forward helicopter base in eastern Ukraine.

“Guys always want to show that they’re heroes and protect you,” Katya told the Times after returning from a mission firing rockets at Russian troops. “But I didn’t come here to be a girl. At some point, our army will get it.”

Though Ukraine’s military has increased female recruitment efforts—with women’s participation growing by 20 percent since Russia’s 2022 invasion—only 5,500 of the 70,000 women serving hold combat positions.

“I would love more women to fly,” said Katya, who was “the only woman among 45 men” in her military flight school. She flies an Mi-8 helicopter as co-pilot and navigator, having completed over 30 combat missions since September 2024.

Katya’s aviation journey began at age 10 when she experienced her first helicopter ride on the air force base where her father served. “It was so loud and so scary, but I felt that I wanted to fly it,” she recalled.

Lieutenant Kateryna in Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: NYT

Dodging fire and stereotypes

Her path wasn’t easy. When she entered Kharkiv National Air Force University at 16, a teacher questioned: “What are you doing here? This is not for girls.” A female instructor’s encouragement helped her persevere.

A typical mission begins early, with Katya braiding her blonde hair into two tight braids that run along her head, curved around her ears, and hang down over her shoulders. “So the hair doesn’t bother me,” she explained.

During missions, helicopters fly dangerously low—just 30 to 45 feet (9 to 14 meters) above ground. Katya often pilots the “radio relay helicopter,” positioned behind two strike helicopters but at a higher altitude, facing greater risk.

“I never stress during the flight,” she explained. “All the heavy thoughts can come before or after. During the flight, my mind is clear.”

Flying over Ukraine gives Katya perspective on the war’s devastation. “I fly and look over my country, thinking how beautiful it is, and then, when we enter the frontline area and I see how everything is destroyed, I think: how did we get here in the 21st century?”

Despite earning respect from fellow pilots and commanders, she still encounters sexism. After one mission, while relaxing in casual clothes, a male soldier called out, “Hey Katya, come on, lie down here and look beautiful—you’re in tights!” She simply ignored the comment.

Reflecting on her impact, Katya told the Times, “Possibly, I ruined the stereotype.”