Ukraine’s EU exports surge to $ 25 billion in 2024 due to visa-free trade regime with bloc

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says Ukraine’s exports to the European Union reached nearly $25 billion in 2024, a 6% increase compared to the previous year.

The trade visa-free regime between Ukraine and the European Union officially came into effect on 6 June 2022. It allows for the duty-free export of most goods, significantly enhancing economic ties between them. This regime was recently extended until June 2025, enabling Ukrainian industrial goods to enter EU markets without customs duties. It is part of the broader Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU, which promotes closer economic integration.

“Sixty percent of all Ukrainian exports are directed to the EU,” Shmyhal said, highlighting the ongoing growth in trade.

The Ukrainian prime minister has emphasized that a major factor behind this success is the “economic visa-free” mechanism, which enables most Ukrainian goods to enter the EU without tariffs, duties, or quotas.

Looking ahead to 2025, Shmyhal has revealed that Ukraine’s primary goal is to maintain at least the same level of market access to the EU. To secure this, the country will discuss making the economic visa-free regime permanent by updating the Association Agreement with the EU.

In addition to the trade visa-free regime, in 2022, Ukraine made strides in customs facilitation by joining conventions aimed at simplifying transit procedures. This includes participation in the Convention on Common Transit, which streamlines customs processes and enhances logistical efficiency for Ukrainian goods entering EU markets.

Recently, Ukraine has established 36 working groups to prepare positions for accession to the bloc across all necessary clusters. These clusters encompass various chapters that need to be negotiated and reformed as part of the integration into the bloc.

