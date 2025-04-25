Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Zelenskyy: Russia intensified assault operations during massive strike

Ukrainian forces faced nearly 150 Russian attacks and over 4,500 shellings while simultaneously defending against a massive missile and drone assault, President Zelenskyy reported.
byMaria Tril
25/04/2025
3 minute read
Ukrainian President
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: President’s Telegram
Zelenskyy: Russia intensified assault operations during massive strike

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after a briefing with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi that Russian forces attempted to advance their ground assault operations while Ukraine was defending against a massive aerial attack.

According to Zelenskyy, there were almost 150 Russian attacks against Ukrainian positions and more than 4,500 shellings, including from heavy weapons.

The president said that the most intense situation was observed in the Pokrovsk direction, where Russian forces apparently tried to take advantage of Ukraine’s focus on air defense.

“Russians essentially tried to develop assault operations under the cover of their massive strike. When the maximum of our forces was focused on protection from missiles and drones, the Russians went for a significant intensification of their ground attacks,” Zelenskyy said.

He added that “Russians received a worthy rebuff” from Ukrainian defenders.

The statement follows a massive combined Russian attack on Ukraine during the night of 24 April. The assault resulted in at least 12 deaths and 90 injured people in Kyiv alone.

Zelenskyy previously said that the strike on the capital was likely carried out using a ballistic missile manufactured in North Korea.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 133 combat engagements across the front by 10 pm on 24 April, with Russian forces attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses in the Pokrovsk direction 51 times.

The Pokrovsk direction in Donetsk Oblast remains one of the hottest sections of the front, consistently recording the highest number of combat engagements over the past year.

On 18 April, the National Guard of Ukraine reported repelling one of the largest Russian motorcycle assaults. According to the soldiers, the battle took place on 17 April in the Pokrovsk direction and lasted over seven hours.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts