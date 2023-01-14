Russia preparing for long war – Ukraine’s intelligence

Russia is transitioning to a wartime economy in preparation for a long war, Ukrainian intelligence posted on Telegram.

“Putin’s measures to reorganize the economy and military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation indicate preparations for the transfer of Russia to martial law. They are aimed at strengthening the potential of the Russian Armed Forces and creating conditions for operations that were planned at the very beginning of the war, but not implemented successfully by the Russian occupation forces.

The attempts of the occupying country to attract all military resources to continue the war in Ukraine and the recent appointment of the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Gerasimov as the new commander of the occupation troops testify not only to the military failures of Russia, but also to the preparation of the Russian Federation for the continuation of a large-scale long-term war,” the defense intelligence (GUR) wrote.

Indications that Russia is moving to a war-time economy appeared on 25 October, when President Putin moved Russia into a regime of “unprecedented restrictions.”

The precise figures became clear in November, when the 2023 budget revealed that the aggressor country will allocate a third of all expenditures to finance the army thrown into the war with Ukraine, as well as internal security structures, which will have to ensure the “stability” of the regime under conditions of mobilization and falling standards of living,

Related:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Economy, Russia, Russian invasion