Ukraine forms 36 working groups to fast-track EU integration talks in 2025

Ukraine launches comprehensive working groups to align national legislation with EU standards, targeting rapid progress in democracy and market integration clusters.
byOlena Mukhina
14/01/2025
2 minute read
The European Council illuminated with the Ukrainian flag on Europe Day in Brussels in 2022. Source: The European Union.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced that Ukraine has established 36 working groups to prepare positions for European Union accession across all clusters. These clusters encompass various chapters that need to be negotiated and reformed as part of the integration into the bloc.

Following Ukraine’s candidate status granted in June 2022 and the commencement of formal negotiations in June 2024, the country has made notable progress in aligning its legislation with EU standards. As of January 2025, Ukraine is poised to advance its EU accession process significantly, with plans to open two key negotiation clusters in the first half of the year regarding democracy, the rule of law, and anti-corruption measures, as well as free movement of goods, services, capital, and people.

“We are doing everything possible to make 2025 a pivotal year in our path toward European integration. From the political decision to start negotiations, we are now transitioning to discussions on specific clusters,” stated Shmyhal.

Yes, Ukraine can join EU while occupied – if it does the work

The prime minister has emphasized that Ukraine has developed the necessary framework for the negotiation process with the EU. The government will continue screening Ukrainian legislation for alignment with European standards.

“Our goal is to complete the negotiation process as quickly as possible,” Shmyhal stressed.

Following Ukraine’s government approval of a plan to implement the European Commission’s recommendations for each negotiation chapter, the next stage involves discussions until all clusters are resolved.

Once this process is complete, the European Commission will issue its conclusion on Ukraine’s readiness to join the EU.

Read more: 

