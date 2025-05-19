Support us on Patreon
Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1179: Zelenskyy neets Vance, Rubio, and new Pope in Rome before Trump calls Putin

Trump is set to speak with Putin on Monday before calling Zelenskyy — a sequence watched closely in Kyiv.
19/05/2025
How Ukraine can win, p.3: The only counteroffensive strategy that could break Russian lines . “You have layers of drone superiority,” explains one analyst. Russian troops would have “no supplies, no food, no water, no ammo.”

Military

Frontline report: Ukraine’s elite forces vanish from Russia’s thermal drones in rainy, haunting Belgorod forests. Thermal eyes can’t see what storms and trees hide.

Russia attacks Ukraine with record 273 drones, leaving one dead, multiple injured in Kyiv Oblast. Russian forces launched 273 strike drones against Ukraine overnight on 18 May, resulting in the death of a 28-year-old woman and hospitalisation of three others. The attack also caused extensive damage to civilian infrastructure in several oblasts.

Katya is Ukraine’s only female helicopter pilot. Her blond hair, she says, isn’t the story. Katya has flown more than 30 combat missions since September 2024. Not one was about how she looked.

As of 17 MAY 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

  • Personnel: 973730 (+1130)
  • Tanks: 10832 (+1)
  • APV: 22557 (+4)
  • Artillery systems: 27980 (+38)
  • MLRS: 1386 (+1)
  • Anti-aircraft systems: 1167
  • Aircraft: 372
  • Helicopters: 336
  • UAV: 36385 (+107)
  • Cruise missiles: 3197
  • Warships/boats: 28
  • Submarines: 1
  • Vehicles and fuel tanks: 48900 (+91)
  • Special equipment: 3892

Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine’s intel: Putin to test 10,000km Yars missile tonight — just for show. Moscow will launch a nuclear-capable missile overnight. Kyiv calls it a stunt to rattle the West.

Ukraine intelligence: Russia plans “training and combat” launch of intercontinental ballistic missile on 19 May. Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence Directorate warns that Russia plans to test-fire an intercontinental missile, with a range exceeding 10,000 kilometers, from Sverdlovsk Oblast as a pressure tactic.

France’s new laser rifle silently melts electronics at 500 meters — and Ukrainian infantry could really use it. Built for stealth and sabotage, the HELMA-LP laser gun disables tech targets at range.

International

“Only Trump can do it”: Witkoff thinks this call with Putin might work— unlike others. Trump knows Putin — and Witkoff says that could finally matter.

Merz: As Trump preps Putin call, Europe’s leaders want a word first. Germany, France, Britain, and Poland will brief Trump ahead of his Monday call with Putin.

Zelenskyy meets JD Vance in Rome. Tomorrow, Trump calls Putin first. The meeting came ahead of a high-stakes Monday: Trump phones Putin, then Kyiv.

“Still no troops, no Taurus, no air defense for Ukraine”: Former Lithuanian minister torches Europe’s coalition of the willing. Gabrielius Landsbergis says Europe’s grand coalition is failing Ukraine where it counts.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Angelina Jolie honors Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina at Cannes ceremony. “None of us are naive. We know that many artists around the world lack the freedom and security to tell their stories,” Jolie mentioned Ukrainian writer, killed by a Russian missile strike in 2023, during her speech at the Cannes Film Festival’s Trophée Chopard ceremony.

Bono, Edge and Sean Penn appeared on red carpet of Cannes Film Festival with Ukrainian soldiers. A seven-minute standing ovation followed the Cannes premiere of “Stories of Surrender,” where Ukrainian soldiers joined U2 members on the red carpet.

Austrian performer wins Eurovision 2025 with 436 points; Ukraine in ninth place. Austrian artist’s song “Wasted Love” scored 436 points, but victory is clouded by scandal over his ties to pro-Putin soprano Anna Netrebko, whom he credited as inspiration.

Read our earlier daily review here.

