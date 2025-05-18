Austria’s JJ (Johannes Pitch) claimed victory at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland on 17 May with his song “Wasted Love.”

The Austrian contestant received 436 points, securing the country’s third Eurovision win in history.

The Johannes Pitch’s triumph has been overshadowed by a scandal involving his connections to Russian soprano Anna Netrebko, a known supporter of Vladimir Putin and Russian military operations in Ukraine’s Donbas region.

Pitch reportedly spoke admiringly of Netrebko in an interview, even crediting her as the inspiration behind his winning contest song “Wasted Love.” Critics have pointed out that since 2021, Pitch has regularly engaged with Netrebko’s social media posts containing pro-Russian propaganda.

Netrebko, described by some as a “Putin propagandist,” has performed in occupied Donbas and once wore a t-shirt with the provocative slogan “Occupy Berlin.” Her support for what many characterize as a “genocidal war of aggression” has made Pitch’s association with her particularly controversial.

Ukraine finished Eurovision in ninth place overall after the combination of jury and public votes were tallied.

“A top 10 finish for Ukraine is an important thing. We maintain this level very often. I am very satisfied. This is important for Ukrainian music,” a member of the Ziferblat band said after announcing the results.

After the national jury votes were counted, Ukraine stood at 14th place, but rose significantly following the audience voting.

The final top 10 consisted of Austria (first), Israel (second), Estonia (third), Sweden, Italy, Greece, France, Albania, Ukraine, and Switzerland.

Twenty-six countries participated in the final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest. Twenty qualifiers from two semifinals joined the six automatic finalists – Switzerland as the host country and the “Big Five” nations of the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, and France.

Jerry Heil served as Ukraine’s spokesperson, announcing the Ukrainian national jury’s 12 points for Germany while broadcasting from a shelter in Kyiv.

