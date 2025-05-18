Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Austrian performer wins Eurovision 2025 with 436 points; Ukraine in ninth place

Austrian artist’s song “Wasted Love” scored 436 points, but victory is clouded by scandal over his ties to pro-Putin soprano Anna Netrebko, whom he credited as inspiration.
byMaria Tril
18/05/2025
3 minute read
austria-eurovision
Winner of the Eurovision Song Contest, JJ from Austria, holds up the trophy onstage after winning the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland. Credit: Martin Meissner/AP
Austrian performer wins Eurovision 2025 with 436 points; Ukraine in ninth place

Austria’s JJ (Johannes Pitch) claimed victory at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland on 17 May with his song “Wasted Love.”

The Austrian contestant received 436 points, securing the country’s third Eurovision win in history.

The Johannes Pitch’s triumph has been overshadowed by a scandal involving his connections to Russian soprano Anna Netrebko, a known supporter of Vladimir Putin and Russian military operations in Ukraine’s Donbas region.

Pitch reportedly spoke admiringly of Netrebko in an interview, even crediting her as the inspiration behind his winning contest song “Wasted Love.” Critics have pointed out that since 2021, Pitch has regularly engaged with Netrebko’s social media posts containing pro-Russian propaganda.

Netrebko, described by some as a “Putin propagandist,” has performed in occupied Donbas and once wore a t-shirt with the provocative slogan “Occupy Berlin.” Her support for what many characterize as a “genocidal war of aggression” has made Pitch’s association with her particularly controversial.

The user also claimed that since 2021, Pietsch has regularly liked Netrebko’s social media posts featuring pro-Russian propaganda.

Ukraine finished Eurovision in ninth place overall after the combination of jury and public votes were tallied.

“A top 10 finish for Ukraine is an important thing. We maintain this level very often. I am very satisfied. This is important for Ukrainian music,” a member of the Ziferblat band said after announcing the results.

After the national jury votes were counted, Ukraine stood at 14th place, but rose significantly following the audience voting.

The final top 10 consisted of Austria (first), Israel (second), Estonia (third), Sweden, Italy, Greece, France, Albania, Ukraine, and Switzerland.

Twenty-six countries participated in the final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest. Twenty qualifiers from two semifinals joined the six automatic finalists – Switzerland as the host country and the “Big Five” nations of the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, and France.

Jerry Heil served as Ukraine’s spokesperson, announcing the Ukrainian national jury’s 12 points for Germany while broadcasting from a shelter in Kyiv.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts