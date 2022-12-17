Austria to allocate more than USD 5 mn for Ukraine Energy Support Fund

Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine for European Integration Yaroslav Demchenkov met with Vice-Chancellor and Federal Minister of Austria Werner Kogler in Vienna. They discussed the situation in the energy sector of Ukraine, the official government website reported.
During the meeting, Kogler informed that Austria would allocate more than $5 mn to support the Ukraine Energy Support Fund as the country constantly faces Russian attacks on critical infrastructure.
Yaroslav Demchenkov also took part in a panel discussion titled “Rebuilding Ukraine: Energy and Green Technologies” at an Austrian-Ukrainian forum and met with the leadership of an association of Austrian industrialists and members of the Energy Committee of the Austrian Parliament.