Bono, Edge and Sean Penn appeared on red carpet of Cannes Film Festival with Ukrainian soldiers

Ukrainian military personnel from the “Cultural Forces” initiative joined U2 frontman Bono at the premiere of “Stories of Surrender” in Cannes, UNITED24 reported via X.

The documentary screening attracted political and cultural figures. French Minister of Culture, George Clooney’s relatives, and Luciano Pavarotti’s family attended the event alongside U2 guitarist Edge and director Sean Penn, a known supporter of Ukraine.

The audience gave a seven-minute standing ovation following the film. In his speech, Bono expressed gratitude to Ukrainian defenders.

“I want to say thank you: you are fighting for our freedom. Glory to Ukraine!” Bono said. He emphasized that Ukraine stands against fascism and fights for all of Europe.

The Ukrainian delegation included members of “Cultural Forces” – an initiative combining military personnel, artists, and activists for cultural resistance. Captain Mykola Sierha, bandura player and drone operator Taras Stoliar, opera singer Yuriy Ivaskevych, violinist and scout Olha Rukavishnikova, press attaché Valeriy Shyrokov, and soldier Artem Poznanskyi represented Ukraine at the festival.

All delegation members have combat experience and serious injuries. They also have artistic achievements.

Ukrainian soldiers delivered a chamber performance for festival guests after the premiere. This symbolized culture as both a tool for recovery and a component of resistance.

“Cultural Forces” representatives are participating in several Cannes Festival events to promote Ukrainian interests through cultural diplomacy, according to UNITED24.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, the war has taken the lives of 204 artists and 107 Ukrainian and foreign media workers.

