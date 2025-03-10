Portugal transfers missile-ready Puma helicopter fleet to Ukraine in € 220 million aid package

The Portuguese Defense Ministry has transferred eight SA-330 Puma helicopters to Ukraine as part of its military aid package, Militarnyi reports.

The Portuguese SA-330 Puma helicopters are equipped with advanced fire control systems, enabling the launch of Exocet anti-ship missiles. They feature an ORB-31 X-band radar in the nose, used for detecting surface targets, identification, weather warnings, navigation, and fire control to strike both surface and submerged targets.

The defense minister confirmed this transfer, which was detailed in a document outlining the support provided to Ukraine. The helicopters, which had been stored since 2012, were placed for sale in flying condition in 2014.

These helicopters are quite aged, having been in service from 1970 to 2009, and were actively deployed in North African operations during colonial conflicts.

The helicopters’ most recent missions included troop transport and search-and-rescue operations in both overseas territories and on the mainland.

Portugal originally acquired 13 of these helicopters, which were replaced in the 2010s by modern British-Italian EH-101 Merlin helicopters.

Earlier, Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro announced that the country’s aid to Ukraine in 2024 will reach over €220 million and would be replicated in 2025.

Related: