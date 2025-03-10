Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Portugal transfers missile-ready Puma helicopter fleet to Ukraine in € 220 million aid package

They are capable of launching Exocet anti-ship missiles against surface and submerged targets.
byOlena Mukhina
10/03/2025
1 minute read
A SA-330S Puma helicopter of the Portuguese Air Force. Credit: Ross Forsyth
Portugal transfers missile-ready Puma helicopter fleet to Ukraine in € 220 million aid package

The Portuguese Defense Ministry has transferred eight SA-330 Puma helicopters to Ukraine as part of its military aid package, Militarnyi reports.

The Portuguese SA-330 Puma helicopters are equipped with advanced fire control systems, enabling the launch of Exocet anti-ship missiles. They feature an ORB-31 X-band radar in the nose, used for detecting surface targets, identification, weather warnings, navigation, and fire control to strike both surface and submerged targets.

The defense minister confirmed this transfer, which was detailed in a document outlining the support provided to Ukraine. The helicopters, which had been stored since 2012, were placed for sale in flying condition in 2014.

These helicopters are quite aged, having been in service from 1970 to 2009, and were actively deployed in North African operations during colonial conflicts.

The helicopters’ most recent missions included troop transport and search-and-rescue operations in both overseas territories and on the mainland.

Portugal originally acquired 13 of these helicopters, which were replaced in the 2010s by modern British-Italian EH-101 Merlin helicopters.

Earlier, Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro announced that the country’s aid to Ukraine in 2024 will reach over €220 million and would be replicated in 2025.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts