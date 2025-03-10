Support us on Patreon
Ukrainian refugees boost Polish budget by $ 4 billion in 2024

Bank of Economy of Poland reports Ukrainian workers contribute significantly more to state coffers than they receive in benefits.
byOlena Mukhina
10/03/2025
Ukrainian supporters in Warsaw. Photo credit: Leszek Krzysztof Imielski
Ukrainian refugees in 2024 helped increase Poland’s budget revenue by approximately $4 billion, according to estimates from the state-owned Bank of Economy of Poland (BGK), the Polish National Bank reports, citing Bankier.pl.

Since 2022, Poland has emerged as a key ally of Ukraine, providing military, political, and humanitarian aid in response to Russian aggression. Warsaw has supplied Kyiv with weaponry, including tanks, armored vehicles, fighter jets, air defense systems, and ammunition.

It is estimated that refugees from Ukraine contributed around $4 billion to Poland’s budget in 2024.

“Considering the estimated amount of taxes paid in Poland by Ukrainian refugees, it can be concluded that for every 1 PLN earned by Ukrainian citizens under the ‘Family 800 Plus’ program, migrants contributed about $1.38 to Poland’s state budget,” said bank experts.

It is also noted that Polish medium and large companies plan to increase employment among workers from outside the European Union, particularly from Ukraine, in 2025.

Earlier, Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski said that Russia is attempting to recruit Polish citizens through the dark web to interfere in the upcoming presidential election.

The recruitment efforts are reportedly aimed at spreading disinformation and destabilizing the political landscape in Poland ahead of the elections scheduled for 18 May 2025.

Krzysztof Gawkowski said Russian intelligence services are offering between € 3,000 and 4,000 to spread disinformation during the May election campaign.

Read also:

