Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

It is up to Ukraine to determine timing of peace talks with Russia, says Greek PM

byOlena Mukhina
21/12/2024
2 minute read
Greek PM Mitsotakis: No S-300 or Patriot systems for Ukraine, despite requests
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Photo: Mitsotakis via X/Twitter
It is up to Ukraine to determine timing of peace talks with Russia, says Greek PM

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attended the North-South Summit in Finnish Lapland and reiterated his country’s steadfast support for Ukraine, according to Ekathimerini.

Since 2022, Athenes has supplied Kyiv with a substantial number of military aid, including 20,000 artillery shells, Stinger missiles, and BMP-1 armored vehicles.

When journalists asked Mitsotakis about his message to Russia and its ruler, Vladimir Putin, he stated, “The message is very clear: We will continue to stand by Ukraine and support it unequivocally.”

“It is up to Ukraine to determine the timing of any negotiations with Russia, but it should do so from a position of strength, not weakness,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of discussions on security challenges and the European Union’s collective defense amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

“We will have a very interesting discussion regarding the challenges before us concerning the security of the European Union. We know we must allocate more resources for our collective defense. The question is how we achieve these goals in an era of increased geopolitical turmoil,” said Mitsotakis.

In March 2024, the Greek prime minister visited Ukraine’s port city of Odesa. During his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia launched a missile attack, killing five civilians.

According to reports, the Russian missile landed just 150 meters from Zelenskyy and Mitsotakis, leaving no time to reach a shelter. Despite the attack, the meeting proceeded as planned.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts