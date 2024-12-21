It is up to Ukraine to determine timing of peace talks with Russia, says Greek PM

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attended the North-South Summit in Finnish Lapland and reiterated his country’s steadfast support for Ukraine, according to Ekathimerini.

Since 2022, Athenes has supplied Kyiv with a substantial number of military aid, including 20,000 artillery shells, Stinger missiles, and BMP-1 armored vehicles.

When journalists asked Mitsotakis about his message to Russia and its ruler, Vladimir Putin, he stated, “The message is very clear: We will continue to stand by Ukraine and support it unequivocally.”

“It is up to Ukraine to determine the timing of any negotiations with Russia, but it should do so from a position of strength, not weakness,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of discussions on security challenges and the European Union’s collective defense amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

“We will have a very interesting discussion regarding the challenges before us concerning the security of the European Union. We know we must allocate more resources for our collective defense. The question is how we achieve these goals in an era of increased geopolitical turmoil,” said Mitsotakis.

In March 2024, the Greek prime minister visited Ukraine’s port city of Odesa. During his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia launched a missile attack, killing five civilians.

According to reports, the Russian missile landed just 150 meters from Zelenskyy and Mitsotakis, leaving no time to reach a shelter. Despite the attack, the meeting proceeded as planned.

Read more: