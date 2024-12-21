A Ukrainian Christmas music playlist from Euromaidan Press

In Ukraine, the Christmas season is a time full of music – in the Ukrainian tradition, teams of carolers start visiting their neighbors on Christmas Eve, 24 December, singing songs glorifying the birth of Christ intermingled with pagan motives, reaching prehistoric times. On 1 January, the Old New Year or St.Basil’s, bountiful shchedrivka songs (the most famous of which you can hear in Carol of the Bells) are added to the holiday mix, and yet other carols appear in the repertoire on 6 January, when Christian churches mark Epiphany.

Now, this calendar is somewhat in flux: prior to 2017, most Ukrainians celebrated the Christmas season according to the Julian calendar, 13 days after the majority of world Christians. Christmas Day was marked on 7 January, the Old New Year on 14 January, and Epiphany on 19 January. In 2017, Ukrainians got two Christmases — on 25 December and 7 January. In 2023, the switch to 25 December was finally made.

Nevertheless, the old Julian calendar is beloved by many, meaning that the Christmas season can still extend up to late January — as do carols.

To this day, the tradition of Christmas caroling lasting up to 40 days in some regions of Ukraine opens a door into a reality connecting past generations with those of today, heavens with the earth, and in which the mundane gives way to festivity for old and young.

Here we offer a (by no means exhaustive) selection of our favorite Ukrainian Christmas music, all based on the Ukrainian caroling tradition. Some songs preserve the authentic tradition, some modernize it beyond recognition. All of them are guaranteed to add an unconventional touch to your Christmas celebrations. So turn on the youtube playlist and let the magic begin!

Note: this is an updated version of an article originally published in 2017; it now includes new songs.

1. Pikkardiyska Tertsiya: Dobryi vechir tobi, pane hospodariu (Good evening to you, dear master of the house)

The #1 carol of the Ukrainian Christmas season, Dobryi vechir tobi is known by young and old.

Perhaps its popularity can be explained by its lyrics, which are perfect for an opening greeting of carolers, who bring good tidings to the homemaster: he will be visited by three holidays, Christmas, St.Basil’s (or Old New Year), and Vodokhreshcha, or Epiphany. All the earth should rejoice, and prepare for the upcoming feast with tablecloths of tapestries and cakes of spring wheat: the Son of God is born.

Here performed by the acapella Lviv band Pikkardiyska Tertsiya, this rendition of Ukraine’s most well-known carol has become a national favorite. Pikkardiyska Tertsiya’s Plyve Kacha was adopted by the Euromaidan revolution as a farewell song to protesters shot by the riot police. It is now associated as a song of sorrow for Ukraine’s fallen warriors in Donbas.



Dobryi vechir tobi, pane hospodariu Good evening to you, good host Raduisia! Oi raduisia, zemle, Syn Bozhyi narodyvsia! Rejoice! Oh rejoice earth, The Son of God is born! Zasteliaite stoly ta vse kylymamy, Lay tapestries on your tables, Tai kladit kalachi z yaroi pshenytsi And place cakes from spring wheat Bo pryidut do tebe try praznyky v hosti: Because three holidays will come visit you Oi shcho pershyi praznyk – Rozhdestvo Khrystove, And the first holiday is the birth of Christ A druhyi vzhe praznyk – Sviatoho Vasylia, And the second holiday is St.Basil's day A tretii vzhe praznyk – Sviate Vodokhreshcha. And the third holiday is Holy Epiphany

2. Ruslana: Dobryi vechir tobi (Good evening to you)

Our second song is another version of the Ukrainian folk classic, this time by Ukrainian pop singer Ruslana, who won the 2004 Eurovision with her Wild Dances. Ruslana also became known as the voice of the Euromaidan protests of 2013-2014, leading the recitations of the Ukrainian anthem from the stage through the winter nights, and afterward founded the Ukrainian Image Agency. Ruslana added a sentimental touch to both the lyrics and music:

Dobryi vechir tobi, pane hospodariu, raduisia! Good evening to you, good host, rejoice! Oi raduisia zemle, Syn Bozhyi narodyvsia! Rejoice, oh earth, the Son of God is born! Oi u Vyfleiemi stalasia novyna, raduisia! Oh there are news coming from Bethlehem, rejoice! Oi raduisia zemle, Syn Bozhyi narodyvsia! Rejoice, oh earth, the Son of God is born! Tam Diva Mariia porodyla syna, raduisia! There Virgin Mary gave birth to a son, rejoice! Oi raduisia zemle, Syn Bozhyi narodyvsia! Rejoice, oh earth, the Son of God is born! Z vishchuniv prorokiv u vikakh pradavnikh, raduisia! From the oracular prophets in ancient times, rejoice! Oi raduisia zemle, Syn Bozhyi narodyvsia! Rejoice, oh earth, the Son of God is born! Vin nese spasinnia tym sertsiam, shcho viriat, raduisia! He carries salvation to those hearts that believe, rejoice! Oi raduisia zemle, Syn Bozhyi narodyvsia! Rejoice, oh earth, the Son of God is born! Syn Bozhyi narodyvsia! The Son of God is born!

3. Eteria: Oi chy ye, chy ye hospodar vdoma (Oh is the master of the household at home)

The carol “Oi chy ye, chy ye hospodar vdoma,” performed by Lviv’s ethno-vocal group Eteria, shows us an ancient Ukrainian winter ritual song (koliada) in its original form. In it, three celestial guests – the sun, moon, and rain – visit the household master, each claiming supremacy. This pre-Christian version contrasts with the more previous “Dobryi vechir tobi,” where the visitors are transformed into three Christian holidays.

The connection between these versions reveals how ancient beliefs evolved – Ksenofont Sosenko‘s research suggests that the pagan symbolism of celestial bodies visiting earth during winter solstice naturally evolved into the Christian concept of God visiting His people. When Eteria reconstructs this ancient koliada, we hear a fascinating window into ancient European beliefs, preserved through millennia of Ukrainian folk tradition.

Oi chy ye chy ye hospodar vdoma Oh, is the master home, is he home? Slaven yesy na nebesy (repeats after each line) Glorious in heaven Nai si spodiie troie hostonky

Pershe hostonko – yasne sonechko

Druhe hostonko – sam misiachenko

Tretie hostonko – dribnyi doshchenko Let three guests be welcomed here

First guest is the bright sun

Second guest is the moon itself

Third guest is the fine rain A sontse kazhe: “nema yak mene

Yak ya zasvichu hory-dolyny

Hory-dolyny i vsi nyzyny.” And the sun says: “None compare to me

When I illuminate hills and valleys

Hills and valleys and all the lowlands.” A misiats kazhe: “nema yak mene,

Yak ya zasvichu liudiam pobozhno

Liudiam pobozhno shche y podorozhno.” And the moon says: “None compare to me

When I light the way for pious people

For pious people and travelers too” A doshchyk kazhe: “nema yak mene,

Yak ya upadu try razy v maiu,

To sia zraduie zhyto-pshenytsia,

Zhyto-pshenytsia, i vsia yarytsia.” And the rain says: “None compare to me

When I fall three times in May

The rye and wheat will rejoice

Rye and wheat, and all spring crops.”

4. Menestreli: Koliada: Narodyvsia Boh na saniakh (Koliada: God was born on a sleigh)

Narodyvsia Boh na saniakh (“God was born on a sleigh”) is a poem of one of Ukraine’s best poets, Bohdan Ihor-Antonych. Antonych lived and died in western Ukraine under Polish control. He grew up in the Lemko area of Ukraine, where old, pagan deities lingered among the pine forests and haunted a superficially Christianised world.

In the poem, Antonych paints a picture of how Jesus would be born in his native land, during the winter where sleighs are the primary transport. The vocal sextet Menestreli (1997-2003) made a crystal clear performance of the poem set to music by composer Vasyl Zhdankin.

Antonych’s poetry, referred to as the “fusion of literary talent and a pagan, rebellious spirit,” recently received an English translation by Stephen Komarnyckyj in the book Night Music printed by Kalyna language Press. This translation of Koliada is also by Stephen Komarnyckyj.

Click to expand Koliada (Narodyvsia Boh na saniakh) lyrics with translation Narodyvsia Boh na saniakh God was born on a sleigh V lemkivskim mistechku Dukli. In Dukli, a Lemko town, Pryishly lemky u krysaniakh The Lemkos came in their hats

I prynesly misiats kruhlyi. Bearing the round moon. Teshut tesli z sribla sany, The carpenters hew a sleigh from silver, Stelytsia snizhysta put. The snowy path spreads before them, Na tykh saniakh v syn neznanu In this sleigh they will bear Dytia Bozhe povezut. God’s child to depths of blue unknown. V nich u snihovi zavii, Night, and blizzards swirling Krutiatsia navkolo sny. Around the rooftop. U doloni u Marii, Mary holds in her palm Misiats zolotyi horyt. The moon’s gold walnut. Skhodyt sontse u krysani, The sun wears his hat as he goes Spyt slavianskeie Dytia. The sleigh passes, the lady weeps, Idut sany, plache Pani, And life is blanketed with snows Snihom stelytsia zhyttia. As the Slavic child sleeps.

5. Ptakha – Izprezhdi Vika (Before ages)

This carol, translated as “Before ages,” is one of the most striking in the Ukrainian modern repertoire. It is considered to go back to prehistoric times and represent the Ukrainians’ earliest cosmogonic ideas. Ukrainian ethnographer Ksenofont Sosenko, who reconstructed the Ukrainian pre-Christian Chrismas traditions, sees this as confirmation of the hypothesis that before the eastern Slavs were Christianized, the winter solstice was a time for celebrating the birth of the world.

The carol speaks of the world being created out of sand from the floor of the great prehistoric sea. Initially, two doves were the ones diving under its waters, but the later Christianization of the Slavs led to the introduction of the figure of St.Peter.

You can listen to an authentic recording of the carol here and read more about Ukrainian prehistoric Christmas traditions here. This rendition by Ptakha, a progressive electrofolk girlband, combined the traditional Ukrainian bandura, synths and samples with counterpoint vocals to create a cosmic sound for this captivating song.

Oi, iak zhe bulo izprezhdi vika Oi, dayi Bo[h]. Oh, how it was before all time Oh, God, let it be [refrain repeats after each line] Oi, yak ne bulo neba i zemli Oh, when there was no sky and earth A tilky bulo synieie more When there was only the blue sea Na tomu mori horily ohni Lights were burning on that sea Kolo tykh ohniv sydily sviati. And the holy ones were sitting near the lights Radiat radonku, koho v more poslat. Holding a council as to whom to send into the sea Oi, poidy, Petro, po more na dno Oh, go; Peter, to the bottom of the sea Ta dostan Petro zhovtoho piska And retrieve, Peter, some yellow sand Ta posiiemo po vsomu svitu, Let us sow it all over the world Shchob urodylos nebo i zemlia So that the sky and earth would be born Nebo zoriamy, zemlia kvitamy The sky – with stars, the earth – with flowers

6. Jamala – Oi hralo more v nediliu rano (Oh the sea was playing early on Sunday)

Jamala’s rendition of this carol beautifully weaves together her Crimean Tatar heritage and Ukrainian identity. The Ukrainian singer won Eurovision in 2016 with “1944,” a song about Stalin’s deportation of Crimean Tatars – including her own great-grandmother – from their Crimean homeland, which Russia has occupied since 2014.

Here she sings another prehistoric, cosmogonic Ukrainian carol that describes the creation of the world through the symbolism of three divine birds diving into primordial waters. This motif is found in many ancient Slavic and Baltic creation myths, where celestial bodies are created from materials brought up from the primordial sea. The repeated phrase “Dai, Bozhe!” (Grant it, God!) is a traditional refrain in Ukrainian ritual songs.

Click to expand Oi hralo more v nediliu rano lyrics with translation Oi hralo More v Nediliu rano Oh, the Sea was playing early Sunday Refrain: Dai, Bozhe! Refrain: Grant it, God! A sered Moria stoit Sosnytsia And in midst of the Sea stands a Pine tree Na tii Sosnontsi Try Holubonky On that Pine tree are Three Doves Try Holubonky radonku radiat Three Doves are holding counsel Radonku radiat yak Svit snovaty

Holding counsel on how to weave the World Shcho Pershyi holub v More y upirnav

The First dove dove into the Sea Vynis vin z Moria Zolotyi kamin

Brought up from the Sea a Golden stone Shcho Druhyi holub v More y upirnav

The Second dove dove into the Sea Vynis vin z Moria Sriblianyi kamin

Brought up from the Sea a Silver stone Shcho Tretii holub v More y upirnav

The Third dove dove into the Sea Vynis vin z Moria Midianyi kamin

Brought up from the Sea a Copper stone Shcho z Zolotoho Sontse postane

From the Golden one the Sun will rise A z Sriblianoho Yasen Misiachyk

Shcho z Kyieva tai do Rusalyma Alylui From Kyiv to Jerusalem, Allelujah Shcho z Kyieva ta y do Rusalyma Hospody pomylui From Kyiv to Jerusalem, Lord have mercy Tudy ishlo azh try chernychenky Alylui There were walking three nuns, Allelujah Tudy ishlo azh try chernychenky Hospody pomylui There were walking three nuns, Lord have mercy pervaia yishla-Susa Khrysta nesla Alylui The first one carried Jesus Christ, Allelujah pervaia yishla-Susa Khrysta nesla Hospody pomylui The first one carried Jesus Christ, Lord have mercy druhaia yishla -Mykolaia nesla Alylui The second one carried St.Nicholas, Allelujah druhaia yishla -Mykolaia nesla Hospody pomylui The second one carried St.Nicholas, Lord have mercy tretiaia yishla shche y Mariiu nesla Alylui The third one carried St.Mary, Allelujah tretiaia yishla shche y Mariiu nesla Hospody pomylui The third one carried St.Mary, Lord have mercy Nad Susom Khrystom try svichi palaiut Alylui Above Jesus Christ three candles are burning bright, Allelujah Nad Susom Khrystom try svichi palaiut Hospody pomylui Above Jesus Christ three candles are burning bright, Lord have mercy Nad Mykolaiem knyhy chytaiut Alylui Above St.Nicholas [holy] books are being read, Allelujah Nad Mykolaiem knyhy chytaiut Hospody pomylui Above St.Nicholas [holy] books are being read, Lord have mercy Nad Mariieiu roza roztsvilasia Alylui Above St. Mercy a rose has bloomed, Allelujah Nad Mariieiu roza roztsvilasia Hospody pomylui Above St. Mercy a rose has bloomed, Lord have mercy Shcho z toi rozy ta y vyletiv ptakh Alylui From that rose, a bird flew out, Allelujuah Shcho z toi rozy ta y vyletiv ptakh Hospody pomylui From that rose, a bird flew out, Lord have mercy Shcho toi ptakh tai siv na nebesakh Alylui And that bird sat on the heavens, Allelujah Shcho toi ptakh tai siv na nebesakh Hospody pomylui And that bird sat on the heavens, Lord have mercy

8. Taras Chubai: Nyni Rozhdestvo (Now is Christmas time)

Our eighth song, Nyni Rozhdestvo (“Now is the nativity”), is from the project Nashe Rizdvo (“Our Christmas”) by singer Taras Chubai, Plach Yeremiyi and Skriabin bands, Yuliya Lord and Andriy Pidluzhnyi, particularly – from a 2008 performance at the Nashe Rizdvo festival. Like the poem by Antonych, it imagines Biblical events taking place in a Ukrainian reality by giving a widespread church carol a national makeover, where representatives of Ukrainian ethnographic regions greet the birth of Christ: the guys living in Poltava, Podil, Volyn, as well as representatives of sub-ethnic groups: Lemkos, Boikos, Hutsuls.



Nyni rozhdestvo Bozhoho Dytiaty, Now is the nativity of God's Child, Brattia-ukraintsi ydut Yoho vitaty. The brothers-Ukrainians are coming to greet him. Pryspiv: Chorus: Tutky lemky spivaiut, podoliaky yim hraiut, Here the Lemkos are singing, and the guy from Podolia is playing, Volyniak shchos mirkuie, boiko lehko tantsiuie, The guy from Volyn is thinking about something, and the Boiko is lightly dancing, Poltavets pliasaie, hutsul trembitaie The guy from Poltava is dancing, and the Hutsul is playing the trembita [Alpine horn]. Trara, trara, trara, ra-ra-ra. Trara, trara, trara, ra-ra-ra. Chuty dovkola liubi zharty, smikhy, Dear jokes and laughter are heard all around, Isus malenkyi v ruchky bie z utikhy. Little Jesus is clapping His hands from pleasure. Pryspiv. Chorus. Isuse malenkyi, bavsia razom z namy, Little Jesus, make merriness with us, I z Ivaskamy ta y i Mykhaskamy. With the Joe's and the Mike's. Pryspiv. Chorus.

9. B&B project: Shchedryk

B&B is an acronym for the Bandura & Button Accordion Project, a young duet which performs world-known classics on the two Ukrainian traditional musical instruments. The project took off fast as their first cover of Metallica’s Nothing else matters gathered 500,000 views in only a week. Here the couple performs their instrumental take on the world- famous Ukrainian folksong that became universally known as Carol of the Bells.

10. Drevo: Pane Hospodariu (Master of the household)

Without any exaggeration, Drevo is a legendary vocal ensemble. Formed in 1979, it for the first time showed to Ukraine and the world that Ukrainian traditional music has an artistic value as it is, without any adaptation. It is Drevo that set the example for other Ukrainian musical collectives, among them Bozhychi who we mentioned earlier, to explore and perform traditional music in the authentic tradition.

This carol, Pane Hospodariu (“Mr.Homeowner”), is from the album Rai Rozvyvsia (“Paradise has blossomed”) about Christian motives in Ukrainian traditional music. It’s notable for the word “rozvyvsia,” which is best translated as blossomed but refers to the unexpected reanimation of something dead, such as a dry tree that suddenly started sprouting green leaves.

In the carol, paradise starts blossoming right in the middle of the homeowner’s house, now that Christ is born.

Pane-hospodariu, na tvoiemu dvori Mister homeowner, in your yard Rai rozvyvsia, rai rozvyvsia, Paradise has blossomed, paradise has blossomed Hospod zveselyvsia, The Lord has rejoiced, Shcho y na svit Syn Bozhyi rodyvsia! Because the Son of God was born into the world! Na tvoiemu dvori tserkvu zbuduvaly. In your yard a church was built, Rai rozvyvsia, rai rozvyvsia, Paradise has blossomed, paradise has blossomed Hospod zveselyvsia, The Lord has rejoiced, Shcho y na svit Syn Bozhyi rodyvsia! Because the Son of God was born into the world! Zbuduvaly tserkvu z troma prestolamy. A church was built with three altars. Rai rozvyvsia, rai rozvyvsia, Paradise has blossomed, paradise has blossomed Hospod zveselyvsia, The Lord has rejoiced, Shcho y na svit Syn Bozhyi rodyvsia! Because the Son of God was born into the world! Na pervom prestoli – Rozhdestvo Khrystovo! On the first altar is the Nativity of Christ! Rai rozvyvsia, rai rozvyvsia, Paradise has blossomed, paradise has blossomed Hospod zveselyvsia, The Lord has rejoiced, Shcho y na svit Syn Bozhyi rodyvsia! Because the Son of God was born into the world! Na druhom prestoli – Vasylii Velykyi! On the second altar is St.Basil! Rai rozvyvsia, rai rozvyvsia, Paradise has blossomed, paradise has blossomed Hospod zveselyvsia, The Lord has rejoiced, Shcho y na svit Syn Bozhyi rodyvsia! Because the Son of God was born into the world! Na tretom prestoli – Sviateie Khreshchennia! On the third altar is the Holy Epiphany! Rai rozvyvsia, rai rozvyvsia, Paradise has blossomed, paradise has blossomed Hospod zveselyvsia, The Lord has rejoiced, Shcho y na svit Syn Bozhyi rodyvsia! Because the Son of God was born into the world! Rozhdestvo Khrystovo radost nam pryneslo. The birth of Christ has brought us happiness Rai rozvyvsia, rai rozvyvsia, Paradise has blossomed, paradise has blossomed Hospod zveselyvsia, The Lord has rejoiced, Shcho y na svit Syn Bozhyi rodyvsia! Because the Son of God was born into the world! Vasylii Velykyi – "Z Novym Rokom!" – skazhe. Basil the Great will tell us "Happy New Year!" Rai rozvyvsia, rai rozvyvsia, Paradise has blossomed, paradise has blossomed Hospod zveselyvsia, The Lord has rejoiced, Shcho y na svit Syn Bozhyi rodyvsia! Because the Son of God was born into the world! Sviateie Khreshchennia vodu nam osviatyt. Holy Epiphany will sanctify water for us. Rai rozvyvsia, rai rozvyvsia, Paradise has blossomed, paradise has blossomed Hospod zveselyvsia, The Lord has rejoiced, Shcho y na svit Syn Bozhyi rodyvsia! Because the Son of God was born into the world!

11. Pyrih i Batih: Spyh Isuse, spyh (Sleep, little Jesus, sleep)

Pyrih i Batih (“Pie and Whip” in Ukrainian, in the meaning of “carrot and stick”) is a recent sensation in the Ukrainian music scene. Founded in 2020, it has the goal of popularizing Ukrainian poetry and released an album with songs to the works of Ukrainian poets who were killed in the Executed Renaissance, Stalin’s 1930s purge of Ukrainian cultural figures and leaders. Their music combines elements of folk and baroque chamber music, creating a unique style that they call “sung poetry.”

Their latest album, Koliadnytskyi (“Caroler’s one”), they sing their own carols and recreate traditional Ukrainian music reaching back millennia. Translated as “Sleep, Jesus sleep,” Spyh Isuse Spyh is a traditional Ukrainian carol-lullaby for the little newborn Jesus that combines elements of a lullaby with religious themes, specifically addressing the infant Jesus. The repetitive, gentle rhythm reflects its purpose as both a Christmas carol and a cradle song.

Click to expand Spyh Isuse Spyh lyrics with translation Spyh, Isuse, spyh,

Spatonky khody.

Ya tebe mu kolysaty

Pisenkamy prysypliaty

Spyh Isuse, spyh malenkyi,

Spyh, serdenko, spyh Sleep, Jesus, sleep,

Come to slumber.

I will rock you gently

Lull you with sweet songs:

Sleep Jesus, sleep little one,

Sleep, dear heart, sleep. Spyh Leliiko, spyh,

Holivku sklony,

Ta na ruchenky Marii,

Bach, vona Tebe leliie:

Spyh Isuse, spy malenkyi,

Spyh, serdenko, spyh! Sleep, my Lily, sleep,

Rest your head,

Upon Mary’s arms,

See, she cherishes You so:

Sleep Jesus, sleep little one,

Sleep, dear heart, sleep! Spyh Ubohyi, spyh,

Ruchenky zlozhy,

Yosyfa lyshe ne vydaty,

Nese khlibtsia Tobi daty.

Spyh Isuse, spyh malenkyi,

Spyh, serdenko, spyh! Sleep, Poor One, sleep,

Fold your hands,

Joseph isn’t seen yet,

Bringing bread for You to eat.

Sleep Jesus, sleep little one,

Sleep, dear heart, sleep! Spyh, Terpinnie spyh,

Ochka zazhmury.

Ne pytai, shcho kolys bude,

Shcho zghotovliat khrest Ty liudy.

Spyh Isuse, spyh malenkyi,

Spyh, serdenko, spyh! Sleep, Suffering One, sleep,

Close your little eyes.

Don’t ask what will come to be,

That people will prepare Your cross.

Sleep Jesus, sleep little one,

Sleep, dear heart, sleep! Spyh, zirnychko, spyh,

Sny pro nebo sny

Slava Bohu v vyshnikh bude

Myr na zemli, blaho liudiam,

Spyh Isuse, spyh malenkyi,

Spyh, serdenko, spyh Sleep, little star, sleep,

Dream of heaven’s dreams

Glory to God in highest be

Peace on earth, good will to men,

Sleep Jesus, sleep little one,

Sleep, dear heart, sleep! Spyh Isuse spyh,

Sertse vidtvory

Khai pry Nomu spochyvaiu,

Tut na zemli i tam v Raiu,

Spyh Isuse, spyh malenkyi,

Spyh, Isuse, spyh. Sleep Jesus, sleep,

Open Your heart

Let me rest beside You,

Here on earth and there in Paradise,

Sleep Jesus, sleep little one,

Sleep, Jesus, sleep.

12. Shpylyasti Kobzari: Jingle bells (Ukrainian version)

This year’s prize for the cutest Jingle Bells cover goes to the Ukrainian band Shpylyasti kobzari! The band filmed this music video in order to find a new home for six homeless puppies; the Ukrainian lyrics and idea belong to Ukrainian poetess Oksana Borovets of the Bandura Style project which promotes the traditional Ukrainian music instrument – bandura (resembling a harp).

Click to expand Jingle Bells (Ukrainian version) lyrics with translation Sribno-bilyi snih Silvery-white snow Vystele porih. Will carpet your doorstep. Klyche u svity The serpentine of roads Serpantyn dorih. Invites to wander the world. Za viknamy imla Haze is outside the window I v poshukakh tepla And searching for warmth Po vulytsi zasnizhenii On the snowy street Ide-brede zyma. Winter is wandering about. Pryspiv: Chorus: Tsilyi den dzen-dzelen All the day, ding-ding-ding Dzvonyky dzveniat. Bells are ringing. Yalynkovi likhtari Christmas tree lights Kazkovo merekhtiat. Khei! Are sparkling like in a fairy tale. Hey! Tsilyi den dzen-dzelen All the day, ding-ding-ding Dili-don-din-din. Dili-don-din-din. Zirka siaie i lunaie The star is shining and all around Tsei rizdvianyi dzvin. Resounds this Christmas jingle. Mykolai ide. St.Nicholas is coming. Khor yanholiv vede. Leading a chorus of angels. Viter-snihovii The snowstorm wind U dymar hude. Is blowing down the chimney. My zychymo usim We wish to everyone Doroslym i malym Young and old U tsiu charivnu svitlu nich In this magical luminous night Znaity svii teplyi dim. To find their warm house. Pryspiv. Chorus. Podarunkiv mikh: A sack of presents: Lasoshchi ta smikh. Sweets and laughter. Shchastia i dobra There will be plenty of Vystachyt na vsikh. Happiness and kindness for all. Dyvysia, na vikni Look, on the window glass Dereva kryzhani – There are icy trees – Tse Novyi Rik letyt do nas This is the New Year flying to us Na bilomu koni. On a white horse. Pryspiv. Chorus

13. Burdon: Czhy doma-doma / Tam na richtsi na Iordani (Is he, is he at home/ there on the Iordan river)

The Ukrainian folk band Burdon from Lviv is known for their acoustic arrangements of Eastern European music from the Balkans to the Carpathians that, while departing from the authentic tradition, preserve its sincerity and authentic spirit. This song Czhy doma-doma / Tam na richtsi na Iordani (“Is he at home / There on the river Jordan) comes from their 2006 Christmas album Vam kolyadochka (“A carol for you”) and is a combination of two carols: a Christmas carol with the traditional wishes of goodwill to the host and a hint that the carolers wouldn’t oppose a treat, and an Epiphany carol.

Click to expand Czhy doma-doma / Tam na richtsi na Iordani lyrics with translation Chy doma doma nash pan khaziain Is our Mr. homemaster at home Boh yemu God gave him Dai yemu, Bozhe, Give to him, o God, shchastia-zdorovia Happiness and health V yeho domu In his house. V pana Ivana umnaia zhena Mr. Ivan has a smart wife Boh yemu God gave him Dai yemu, Bozhe, Give to him, o God, shchastia-zdorovia Happiness and health V yeho domu In his house. Za stolom sydyt, try charky derzhyt Sitting at the table, holding three goblets Boh yemu God gave him Dai yemu, Bozhe, Give to him, o God, shchastia-zdorovia Happiness and health V yeho domu In his house. Ditok zrostyty, nas pryhostyty To grow his children, and give us a treat Boh yemu God gave him Dai yemu, Bozhe, Give to him, o God, shchastia-zdorovia Happiness and health V yeho domu In his house. Tam na richtsi Yordani There on the river Jordan Tam na richtsi na Yordani There on the river Jordan Shchedryi vechir Bountiful evening Dobryi vechir Good evening Dobrym liudiam For the good people Na zdorovia To their health A tam maty ryzy prala There the mother [Mary] was washing [Jesus’s] robes Shchedryi vechir Bountiful evening Dobryi vechir… Good evening… Ta y poprala, povishala And she washed them and hung them Shchedryi vechir Bountiful evening Dobryi vechir… Good evening… Na yalyni na kalyni On the spruce-guelder rose Shchedryi vechir Bountiful evening Dobryi vechir… Good evening… Pryletily yanholiata The little angels flew down Shchedryi vechir Bountiful evening Dobryi vechir… Good evening… Vzialy ryzy na kryliata Took the robes on their wings Shchedryi vechir Bountiful evening Dobryi vechir… Good evening… Ta y ponesly na nebesy And carried to the skies Shchedryi vechir Bountiful evening Dobryi vechir… Good evening… A best otvorylys And the skies opened up Shchedryi vechir Bountiful evening Dobryi vechir… Good evening… My khreshcheni poklonylys We christened people bowed down Shchedryi vechir Bountiful evening Dobryi vechir… Good evening…