Norway extends Ukraine support beyond 2030, commits record € 3 billion for 2025

Oslo’s Nansen Programme evolves from wartime military support to comprehensive long-term assistance, with the flexibility to adjust the military-civilian aid ratio based on Ukraine’s needs.
21/12/2024
Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide
Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide confirmed in an interview with European Pravda that Oslo would continue to support Ukraine even after the war concludes.

Norway launched its Nansen Programme in 2022, which aims to enhance Ukraine’s defense capabilities while also addressing humanitarian needs. Nearly $7.2 billion has been allocated over five years for military and civil assistance through this program.

“Our commitment under the Nansen Programme is valid until 2030, but a decision has already been made to extend it beyond that timing,” Eide said.

He emphasized that Norway’s support would remain steadfast both during and after the war.

“If events unfold as we hope and Ukraine wins the war, economic support will continue,” he added.

For the upcoming year, Norway has allocated 35 billion Norwegian kroner or nearly €3 billion in aid to Ukraine. Of this, 22.5 billion kroner will go towards military assistance, and 12.5 billion kroner will be directed to civilian needs.

Eide noted that the support would be tailored to meet Ukraine’s specific needs and demands.

“Around 50% of the aid should be allocated for military support, and 50% will go towards civilian assistance. However, during this intense phase of the war, the proportion of military aid is higher,” he explained.

He also stressed that Kyiv would not receive the aid in the form of cash transfers.

“It must be directed towards a program or project that has been pre-approved. As for the weapons we want to deliver, they must be available. Unfortunately, even with funding, the production of ammunition imposes limitations. As painful as it may sound, money alone cannot solve the problems,” the diplomat stated.

Looking ahead to 2025, Eide mentioned that Norway’s assistance would be the highest it has ever been.

“It is a very significant amount, but it should be, as we can afford it and believe it is the right step. It’s quite possible that this amount could be increased,” he added.

In December, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram announced that Oslo would continue supporting Ukraine’s air defense capabilities by relocating its F-16 pilot training program from Denmark to Portugal in 2025.

Since autumn 2023, Norway has been a key contributor to the international Air Defense Coalition, providing aircraft, instructors, and technical support for Ukrainian pilots. The relocation represents a seamless continuation of this critical training initiative.

Norway to relocate Ukrainian F-16 pilot training base to Portugal

