Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian army hits eighteenth-century Cathedral in Kherson

Russian forces targeted a historic cathedral in Kherson that had previously survived multiple attacks, including a significant strike in August 2023.
byMaria Tril
21/12/2024
1 minute read
cathedral kherson
The damaged cathedral in Kherson due to Russian attack on 20 December. Credit: Ukrainian Orthodox Church’s website
Russian army hits eighteenth-century Cathedral in Kherson

A Russian attack from the left bank of the Dnipro River damaged the historic St. Catherine’s Cathedral in Kherson on 20 December, church representatives report.

The strike occurred around 5:00 am, with shells hitting the cathedral’s drum lantern beneath the dome.

“The facade and interior of the church suffered significant damage,” church officials reported.

This is not the first time the church has suffered the Russian attack. In August 2023, artillery fire set the cathedral’s roof ablaze, while injuring three trolleybus passengers nearby. A subsequent strike injured four emergency service workers who responded to the scene.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that since the full-scale invasion began, Russia destroyed approximately 700 churches and killed about 50 priests.

St. Catherine’s Cathedral, built in 1786, holds significant historical importance as Kherson’s first stone temple. The classical-style building houses the crypt of Kherson’s founder, Prince Grigory Potemkin-Tavrichesky, near its iconostasis.

The cathedral experienced closure during the 1930s and again in 1962, with services resuming briefly during the Nazi occupation. Following Ukraine’s independence in 1991, the cathedral returned to Orthodox worship.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!