At least eight drones struck Kazan, Russia, early Saturday, targeting an industrial facility and multiple residential buildings in the capital of Tatarstan – a Russian region known for manufacturing Iranian-designed Shahed drones used in attacks against Ukraine.

The strike comes just a day after Russia attacked central Kyiv, damaging NATO embassies. With Western allies withholding long-range missiles over escalation concerns, Ukraine relies on domestically produced drones to hit targets within Russia. The attack appears aimed at facilities in Kazan, located 1,000 kilometers from Ukraine’s border.

According to the Russian media Kommersant, the drones were likely Ukrainian-made Lyuty models capable of carrying 50-kilogram payloads.

“Witnesses observed eight drone arrivals in Kazan. Air defense systems hit one fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle and exploded in the air. The others appear to have reached their targets,” the newspaper reported.

The strikes damaged several high-profile buildings, including the 37-story Azure Skies luxury complex and the spire of the Manhattan apartment building, triggering fires across three city districts.

Drone strike hits Kazan, Russia, early Saturday with at least 8 UAVs. Two drones targeted the city's only luxury skyscraper, Azure Skies, and another hit an industrial facility. Airports in Kazan, Izhevsk, and Saratov temporarily halted operations. pic.twitter.com/ob2xpfwgFl — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 21, 2024

The Ukrainian Center for Countering Disinformation noted the strikes’ proximity to strategic facilities, including a gunpowder factory approximately two kilometers from the affected area.

Local authorities evacuated industrial workers and several schools to shelters, canceled all mass events for two days and temporarily suspended operations at Kazan, Izhevsk, and Saratov airports.

Ukrainian military officials have not commented on the incident, and local authorities have reported no casualties.

Read more: