Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Russia’s Black Sea port oil refinery engulfed in flames after another drone raid

The attack was Ukraine’s Security Service’s special operation to disrupt Russia’s logistics; the agency promises Russia “many surprises ahead,” according to Suspilne.
byMichelle Bondar
25/01/2024
2 minute read
Tuapse refinery in flames on 25 January. Photo: screenshot of Russian Telegram channel video
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

A vacuum distillation column at an oil refinery caught fire in Russia’s Tuapse City overnight on 25 January, according to the local Russian authorities. Local sources spotted drones in the sky before three explosions occurred, followed by the blaze. Russian Telegram channel Mash claimed that three drones were shot down, but their debris crashed, causing the fire. Citing its sources, Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne says the incident was a drone strike conducted by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) as part of an air raid campaign targeting fuel facilities on Russian territory.

Tuapse is a port city on the Black Sea coast in Russia’s southwestern region of Krasnodar Krai, separated from Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula by the Kerch Strait. The Krasnodar region is crucial in sustaining Russian military operations in Ukraine’s south.

The Tuapse air attack continues a series of fires at fuel facilities across Russia, which occurred on 18-21 January in the Leningrad, Tambov, and Bryansk oblasts, disrupting Russian logistics and industrial operations.

Media: Ukrainian drones strike oil depot in Saint Petersburg

The fire in Tuapse was localized nearly five hours following the outbreak of the blaze. According to the local governor of Tuapse district, Sergey Boyko, there were no casualties. The Sochi airport, some 100 kilometers away from the Tuapse oil refinery, was temporarily shut down for three hours in order to “ensure flight safety.”

“The SBU is striking deep into Russia and continues to attack facilities that are not only important for the Russian economy but also provide fuel for enemy troops. There will be many surprises ahead,” Suspilne’s security source said.

Earlier, on 22 January, Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications of Ukraine said that the military installations in the territory of Russia are legitimate targets for Ukraine after Russia had started its full-scale invasion of the country.

“The oil industry is the main source of income for the Russian Federation to finance its aggressive war,” the Stratcom statement reads.

As a major Russian military logistics hub, Krasnodar Krai saw several Ukrainian attacks on fuel infrastructure before:

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts