Oil depot on fire in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai near occupied Crimea

Screenshots from social media videos showing the fire at the Russian oil depot in Krasnodar Krai on 3 May 2023. 

Russian Aggression

Early on 3 May, a blaze broke out at an oil depot on Russia’s Taman Peninsula near the Kerch bridge, according to the local governor and multiple videos posted on social media.

“A tank with petroleum products caught fire in settlement of Volna, Temryuk District. The fire has been classified as the highest rank of difficulty. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties,” Telegram channel Russian governor of Krasnodar Krai Veniamin Kondratyev reported.

The oil depot is less than ten kilometers from the Kerch Strait bridge Russia illegally built several years ago to connect Russia’s Krasnodar Krai to occupied Crimea. It is not yet known what caused the fire at the fuel facility located more than 250 km behind the front line.

The fire at the Taman oil depot may be the next step in a series of alleged Ukrainian attacks on Russian logistics capabilities. In recent days, an allegedly Ukrainian drone attack caused a massive fire at an oil depot next to the Russian Black Sea Fleet base in occupied Sevastopol, then blasts damaged at least two railway lines in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast north of Ukraine, causing the derailment of two freight trains.

Read also:

Fuel depot on fire in occupied Sevastopol after alleged drone attack

Railway explosion derails another freight train in Russia

Fuel and timber train derails after explosion on railway in Bryansk Oblast, Russia

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags