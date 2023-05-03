Oil depot on fire in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai near occupied Crimea

Screenshots from social media videos showing the fire at the Russian oil depot in Krasnodar Krai on 3 May 2023.

Early on 3 May, a blaze broke out at an oil depot on Russia’s Taman Peninsula near the Kerch bridge, according to the local governor and multiple videos posted on social media.

“A tank with petroleum products caught fire in settlement of Volna, Temryuk District. The fire has been classified as the highest rank of difficulty. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties,” Telegram channel Russian governor of Krasnodar Krai Veniamin Kondratyev reported.

NASA FIRMS satellite data confirm fires at the oil depot in Volna on Russia's Taman peninsula, more than 250 km behind the frontline. pic.twitter.com/SORZWWop0d — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 3, 2023

The oil depot is less than ten kilometers from the Kerch Strait bridge Russia illegally built several years ago to connect Russia’s Krasnodar Krai to occupied Crimea. It is not yet known what caused the fire at the fuel facility located more than 250 km behind the front line.

More footage of the oil depot fire in Russia's Krasnodar Krai 📹TG/Temryuk Info pic.twitter.com/JR7lfScfOP — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 3, 2023

The fire at the Taman oil depot may be the next step in a series of alleged Ukrainian attacks on Russian logistics capabilities. In recent days, an allegedly Ukrainian drone attack caused a massive fire at an oil depot next to the Russian Black Sea Fleet base in occupied Sevastopol, then blasts damaged at least two railway lines in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast north of Ukraine, causing the derailment of two freight trains.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Kerch Strait, Krasnodar Krai, oil depot