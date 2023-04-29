Fuel depot on fire in occupied Sevastopol after alleged drone attack

View on the fire in Sevastopol, occupied Crimes. Photo: Telegram/ChP Sevastopol

Early on 29 April, a fire broke out at a Russian-controlled fuel depot in Sevastopol’s Cossack Bay in occupied Crimea. Russian-installed “Sevastopol governor” Mikhail Razvozzhayev claims that a drone attack set fire to a fuel storage tank:

“A fuel tank near Manganari Brothers Street in Cossack Bay is on fire. According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by a UAV hit. All necessary special services are working on the scene. The area of the fire is about 1000 square meters, and the fire was assigned 4th class,” a message on Rzvozhayev’s telegram channel reads.

Sevastopol has been the main base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

More videos of the Russian Black Sea Fleet's fuel reserve on fire in Sevastopol 📹Various local Telegram channels and Twitter accounts pic.twitter.com/USTo67TE7u — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 29, 2023

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe Ukraine's voice should be heard. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe Ukraine's voice should be heard. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: fuel, Sevastopol