Fuel depot on fire in occupied Sevastopol after alleged drone attack

View on the fire in Sevastopol, occupied Crimes. Photo: Telegram/ChP Sevastopol
Early on 29 April, a fire broke out at a Russian-controlled fuel depot in Sevastopol’s Cossack Bay in occupied Crimea. Russian-installed “Sevastopol governor” Mikhail Razvozzhayev claims that a drone attack set fire to a fuel storage tank:
“A fuel tank near Manganari Brothers Street in Cossack Bay is on fire. According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by a UAV hit. All necessary special services are working on the scene. The area of the fire is about 1000 square meters, and the fire was assigned 4th class,” a message on Rzvozhayev’s telegram channel reads.
Sevastopol has been the main base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.
More videos of the Russian Black Sea Fleet's fuel reserve on fire in Sevastopol
📹Various local Telegram channels and Twitter accounts pic.twitter.com/USTo67TE7u
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 29, 2023
Tags: fuel, Sevastopol