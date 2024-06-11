Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

IWS: Russia began transporting fuel across the railway of the Kerch bridge again

Russian forces have begun transporting fuel across the Kerch Strait railway bridge, a move potentially prompted by recent Ukrainian strikes against Russian military and logistics assets.
byMaria Tril
11/06/2024
2 minute read
Kerch Strait Brigde.
Illegally contructed Kerch Strait Brigde. Illustrative photo: rosavtodor.ru
IWS: Russia began transporting fuel across the railway of the Kerch bridge again

The US-based Institute for the Study of War reported on 10 June that Russian forces have started transporting fuel across the Kerch Strait railway bridge, a move potentially prompted by recent Ukrainian strikes against Russian military and logistics assets.

The Crimean Bridge, also known as the Kerch Strait Bridge, is a pair of parallel bridges that span the Strait of Kerch between the Taman Peninsula of Krasnodar Krai in Russia and the Kerch Peninsula of Crimea.

According to the ISW, the Ukrainian partisan movement Atesh claimed on 10 June that “Russian forces recently redeployed air defense systems from Russian occupied Crimea to Belgorod Oblast, and that Russian air defenses are not completely covering Crimea as a result.”

Footage dated 8 June shows that Russia has begun transporting fuel across the Kerch Strait across the railway bridge, the report states. Ukrainian Southern Operational Command Spokesperson Captain Third Rank Dmytro Pletenchuk had previously stated on 29 April that “Russian authorities have not transported fuel across the Kerch Strait railway bridge since March 2024 due to the threat of a Ukrainian strike against the bridge as a fuel transport crossed, which could ignite and possibly destroy the bridge.”

The Ukrainian military-focused news outlet Militarnyi assessed on 10 June that “Ukrainian strikes against railway barges across the Kerch Strait on 30 May prompted Russian authorities to begin transporting fuel across the railway bridge again,” according to the ISW report.

The report notes that it is unclear whether Russian authorities will continue to use the Kerch Strait railway bridge for fuel and logistics transport to occupied Crimea in the near to medium term, but states that doing so “would likely alleviate some logistics constraints as Russia struggles to compensate for lost ferries across the strait but would leave the Kerch Strait bridge increasingly vulnerable to Ukrainian strikes, particularly if Russian air defense coverage of Crimea is degraded as Atesh reported.”

The UK intel reported on 8 June that Russia fortified the Crimean bridge with barges to fend off Ukrainian attacks. The British Defense Ministry identified the satellite images showing eight barges on the southern side of the Crimean Bridge. “These barges were deployed by Russian forces in an attempt to defend the bridge and shipping channel, reducing the angles of approach for Ukrainian Unnamed Surface Vehicles,” the review states.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts