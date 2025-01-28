Russians “taught Ukraine” how to target oil refineries, military expert says

Serhii Hrabskyi, a military expert and retired colonel of Ukrainian forces, told Radio NV in a recent interview that the Russians have inadvertently taught Ukraine how to effectively target oil refineries.

Ukraine has intensified its long-range drone attacks against the military and fuel facilities within Russia, significantly disrupting fuel and ammunition supplies crucial for its military. Many such attacks targeted Russian bomb warehouses at airbases, ammunition depots, fuel processing and storage objects deep inside Russia.

“They have shown us that, with the tools at our disposal, striking energy infrastructure is not practical right now. In contrast, oil refineries are highly vulnerable and nearly impossible to protect. Systematically destroying these facilities has a significant impact on the enemy,” Hrabskyi explained.

Recently, the Ukrainian military targeted one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in the Ryazan Oblast. The refinery reportedly processed up to 17 million tons of oil products annually. After a second strike, Reuters reported that Russia shut down the refinery due to an inability to ship oil products.

Commenting on the attack, Hrabskyi emphasized the Ryazan refinery’s strategic importance.

“Ryazan Oblast borders Moscow and plays a key role in supplying fuel to Oryol, Lipetsk, and Tambov regions, which are near the frontlines. Systematic strikes like these weaken the Russian army’s supply chains in Ukraine. We will undoubtedly expand the scope of such operations and make them even more systematic,” Hrabskyi concluded.

Earlier, two sources in the industry said the attack resulted in fires at the facility’s oil storage area and damaged critical equipment, including a railway loading rack and a hydrotreater unit essential for removing impurities from refined products.

