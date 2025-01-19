Russian artillery fire frops 50% after Ukraine hits ammo plants, army chief says

The consumption of artillery shells by the Russian army has dropped by half, a result of Ukrainian strikes on Russian industrial facilities, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi told Andrii Tsaplienko in an interview, Ukrinform reports.
“Over the past few months, the Russian army’s daily artillery shell usage has been reduced by half. Previously, it reached up to 40,000 rounds per day, but it is now significantly lower,” Syrskyi explained.
He noted that Ukraine’s strategic strikes have successfully achieved their objectives.
“We’ve accomplished all our goals. Primarily, we focus on military targets that influence enemy operations. In addition, we strike factories and plants producing ammunition, missile components, or dual-use goods. Enemy oil refining facilities are also among our targets,” Syrskyi stated.
Earlier, Ukraine’s military intelligence conducted a successful cyberattack against a critical service provider for Russian Railways, which coincided with the 39th birthday of Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate.
RegionTransService LLC plays a vital role in Russia’s railway infrastructure, managing the complete lifecycle of freight cars from manufacturing registration through maintenance to disposal. The operation on 4 January resulted in the destruction of 78 servers and 211 workstations, including their backup systems.
