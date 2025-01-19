Support us on Patreon
byOlena Mukhina
19/01/2025
Huge explosion at Russia’s ammunition depot near Toropets, Tver Oblast. 18 September 2024. Screenshot from social media video.
Russian artillery fire frops 50% after Ukraine hits ammo plants, army chief says

The consumption of artillery shells by the Russian army has dropped by half, a result of Ukrainian strikes on Russian industrial facilities, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi told Andrii Tsaplienko in an interview, Ukrinform reports.

As of January 2025, Ukraine has intensified its offensive operations, launching substantial drone and missile attacks aimed at critical military and industrial targets within Russia. On 14 January, Ukraine executed one of its largest air assaults to date, targeting various military objects in Russia, including oil depots and military bases in regions such as Bryansk and Saratov. This operation reportedly involved a combination of drones and long-range missiles, showcasing Ukraine’s enhanced strike capabilities.

“Over the past few months, the Russian army’s daily artillery shell usage has been reduced by half. Previously, it reached up to 40,000 rounds per day, but it is now significantly lower,” Syrskyi explained.

He noted that Ukraine’s strategic strikes have successfully achieved their objectives.

“We’ve accomplished all our goals. Primarily, we focus on military targets that influence enemy operations. In addition, we strike factories and plants producing ammunition, missile components, or dual-use goods. Enemy oil refining facilities are also among our targets,” Syrskyi stated.

Earlier, Ukraine’s military intelligence conducted a successful cyberattack against a critical service provider for Russian Railways, which coincided with the 39th birthday of Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate.

RegionTransService LLC plays a vital role in Russia’s railway infrastructure, managing the complete lifecycle of freight cars from manufacturing registration through maintenance to disposal. The operation on 4 January resulted in the destruction of 78 servers and 211 workstations, including their backup systems.

