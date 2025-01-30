Sweden commits record $1.23 billion military aid to Ukraine with combat boats and missiles

The Swedish Ministry of Defense announced that Sweden will send its largest military aid to Ukraine package since the start of Russia’s all-out war, worth over $1.23 billion)

This is Sweden’s 18th military aid package for Ukraine since 2022, bringing the total support to $5.6 billion since 2022.

The package includes:

Military equipment procured from Swedish and foreign defense companies

146 trucks

16 combat boats

23 naval combat modules

1 million rounds of 12.7mm ammunition

1,500 TOW anti-tank missiles

200 anti-tank weapons

Soldier and unit equipment

Chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) protective gear

Sweden will also fund training initiatives for the Ukrainian military throughout 2025, including the UK-led Operation Interflex, which provides basic training for Ukrainian troops.

Additionally, the Swedish Defense University will launch an education program for Ukrainian schoolchildren.

“Sweden’s military support to Ukraine is always based on Ukraine’s needs and priorities. Ongoing bilateral communication and multilateral collaboration in the capability coalitions provide this knowledge,” the Swedish Ministry of Defense stated.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has thanked Sweden for its decisive support.

“Sweden has announced a new record-breaking military aid package of $1.2 billion—the largest in the country’s history for Ukraine. It includes critical resources for the frontline,” Umerov wrote on social media.

He added that $178 million will be allocated to support Ukraine’s arms production under the Danish model, with $90 million specifically for long-range missiles and drones.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said that in 2024, the country’s military received weaponry worth nearly €538 million through Danish model agreements.

Denmark pioneered the approach to Ukraine’s aid, allocating $680 million, largely from frozen Russian assets, to fund Ukrainian production. Denmark developed the mechanism after having donated almost all of its weaponry to Kyiv. Copenhagen plans to deliver the funds by year’s end and aims to provide at least $1.4 billion in 2025.

