Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1173: Putin ignores ceasefire, demands direct talks

Exclusives

Ukraine’s HIMARS are blowing up Russia’s best North Korean rocket launchers. Ukraine reportedly destroyed a KN-09 rocket launcher in Kursk Oblast, striking a blow against Moscow’s foreign weapons pipeline.

Military

Russia captured Ukrainian paratrooper—he escaped and watched their lies on TV. Held in a Russian basement with barely any food and the occupiers too distracted to care, Ruslan Myronenko waited, watched, and then vanished—right past them.

“I kissed my cross and grenade landed on my chest”: Argentine volunteer’s impossible survival story in Donbas. The Ukraine’s International Legion fighter cheats death twice in one day.

Putin is buying time in Ukraine, while planning to strike from three sides simultaneously. Deputy Head of the Presidential Office and former commander of the 93rd Brigade Pavlo Palisa warned of key directions where Russia is focusing its efforts, from Donbas to Kherson, and urged for stronger support from international partners.

Russia resumes Shahed attacks after three-day pause. Most Shaheds have been neutralized, but other Russian attacks killed one and injured at least 15 more civilians across Ukraine.

Intelligence and Technology

Polish-made Oncilla armored vehicles withstand mines, adapted by Ukraine’s soldiers for war. Ukrainian soldiers’ constant feedback is driving real-time improvements in Poland’s Oncilla armored vehicles, which have already withstood 8 kg explosions without casualties.

Ukrainian FPV drone destroys Russia’s state-of-the-art Malva self-propelled gun (video). Ukraine’s 413th “Raid” UAV Battalion struck the 2S43 artillery piece’s ammo compartment, causing complete destruction of the Malva.

North Korean generals tied to Russia’s war in Ukraine identified at Moscow parade. Of five Pyongyang generals seen with Putin on 9 May, at least three commanded D​PRK troops deployed in Russia against Ukraine.

NYT: US approves German transfer of 125 GMLRS rockets and 100 Patriot missiles to Ukraine. As Biden-era aid winds down and Trump hesitates on new commitments, Ukraine faces serious weapons shortfalls.

Germany to halt public reports on arms sent to Ukraine. Chancellor Merz refused to confirm or deny if Taurus missiles would be transferred to Kyiv, citing the shift toward discretion in military aid.

International

Budapest halts talks with Kyiv amid Hungarian spy scandal. Budapest postponed 12 May Uzhhorod consultations after a Hungarian spy network was exposed in Zakarpattia, triggering mutual diplomatic expulsions.

“No talks under drones”: Europe must be part of peace talks in Istanbul but only after ceasefire in Ukraine, says French foreign minister. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stated that Europe must participate in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia on 15 May in Istanbul.

Putin ignores ceasefire proposal, demands Ukraine return to talks where he wanted his close ally in power. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys sharply criticized Putin’s response to the proposed 30-day ceasefire, accusing him of escalating terror instead of pursuing dialogue and called for tightening of sanctions.

Pope Leo XIV condemns Russia’s war in Ukraine, says world is experiencing “third world war in pieces”. Earlier, the first American pontiff explicitly labeled Russia’s actions in Ukraine as “imperialist.”

Türkiye says it’s ready to monitor potential Ukraine ceasefire. On 10 May, Turkish FM Hakan Fidan joined an online meeting with the “coalition of the willing,” and reaffirmed support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Putin rejects 30-day ceasefire, proposes direct talks on Ukraine capitulation. Putin proposes restarting direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul without preconditions, revisiting a format that collapsed in 2022 over Russian demands for capitulation.

