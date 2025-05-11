Putin is buying time in Ukraine, while planning to strike from three sides simultaneously

The Russians are preparing to strike from all directions — Ukraine must be stronger than ever, says Deputy Head of the Presidential Office and former “Kholodnyi Yar” brigade commander Pavlo Palisa, Armiia TV reports.

Meanwhile, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has proposed direct peace talks with Ukraine to be held in Istanbul on 15 May. However, experts view this move skeptically, noting that he continues to reject a ceasefire offered by European and Ukrainian leaders. Western allies emphasize that Russia must first agree to cease hostilities before meaningful negotiations can proceed. Thus, while Putin’s proposal signals a willingness to engage diplomatically, it is widely seen as a strategy to buy time rather than a genuine step toward peace because Russia can stop the war anytime, but does not want to do it.

In the near future, Russian forces are expected to concentrate their main offensive efforts along several critical fronts.

According to Palisa, Moscow’s primary objective remains reaching the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. In addition, Russia is attempting to create a so-called “buffer zone” on Ukrainian territory along the border in Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts.

Russia is attempting to establish a “buffer zone” by seizing and controlling a strip of land adjacent to its own border. The goal is to protect Russian regions from Ukrainian attacks, including in Kursk and Belgorod oblasts, which have been targeted by Kyiv to protect itself from the advances in the Ukrainian territory.

Russian troops will also likely try to break through defenses on the Zaporizhzhia front and conduct a river-crossing operation in Kherson Oblast to advance their offensive.

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the right-bank part of the region, including the city of Kherson, in the fall of 2022, while the left-bank area, located on the opposite side of the Dnipro River, remains temporarily occupied by Russian troops.

Palisa says that the massive terror campaign against Ukrainian civilians has not only humanitarian but also political consequences.

He notes that these attacks influence the US negotiation position, something President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly spoken about and which Donald Trump has also mentioned.

“The suffering of civilians must not become a pretext for altering this stance,” Palisa stresses.

He also states that only force can stop the Russians.

“They can continue terror — and they are doing it,” he explains.

The deputy head of the Presidential Office also underscored the critical importance of support from the US and European partners. Currently, Ukraine is unable to fully replace American-made weapons and ammunition.

However, he adds that active efforts are underway to strengthen Ukraine’s own defense industry. Palisa emphasizes that building up air defense systems and producing ammunition for already supplied Western air defenses and operational-tactical missile systems is a top priority for ensuring Ukraine’s long-term defense capability.