Türkiye says it’s ready to monitor potential Ukraine ceasefire

Türkiye has expressed readiness to take on the responsibility of monitoring a possible ceasefire in Ukraine, according to a Turkish foreign ministry source speaking on 10 May. The statement followed Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s participation in an online meeting of the so-called “coalition of the willing” that includes Ukraine, the UK, France, Germany, and Poland.
During the call, Fidan emphasized Ankara’s commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. A Turkish foreign ministry source, speaking anonymously, told Reuters that Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity.
According to Anadolu‘s Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, he reaffirmed Ankara’s support for an unconditional ceasefire in the war, endorsed efforts to realize it, and supported establishing an unconditional ceasefire.
Putin rejects 30-day ceasefire, proposes direct talks on Ukraine capitulation
Anadolu reported that Fidan attended the meeting on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
