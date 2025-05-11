Support us on Patreon
Türkiye says it’s ready to monitor potential Ukraine ceasefire

On 10 May, Turkish FM Hakan Fidan joined an online meeting with the “coalition of the willing,” and reaffirmed support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity.
11/05/2025
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Photo: Anadolu
Türkiye has expressed readiness to take on the responsibility of monitoring a possible ceasefire in Ukraine, according to a Turkish foreign ministry source speaking on 10 May. The statement followed Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s participation in an online meeting of the so-called “coalition of the willing” that includes Ukraine, the UK, France, Germany, and Poland.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, the coalition leaders gathered in Kyiv on 10 May and reached an agreement on an unconditional 30-day ceasefire starting 12 May, with the support of US President Donald Trump. They also warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of new “massive” sanctions in case of non-compliance.

During the call, Fidan emphasized Ankara’s commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. A Turkish foreign ministry source, speaking anonymously, told Reuters that Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

According to Anadolu‘s Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, he reaffirmed Ankara’s support for an unconditional ceasefire in the war, endorsed efforts to realize it, and supported establishing an unconditional ceasefire.

Putin rejects 30-day ceasefire, proposes direct talks on Ukraine capitulation

Anadolu reported that Fidan attended the meeting on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. 

NATO member Türkiye has maintained diplomatic relations with both Ukraine and Russia since the Russian full-scale invasion in 2022. While Ankara provided military assistance to Kyiv, it has also refrained from joining Western sanctions against Moscow.

 

