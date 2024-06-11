Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia loses two aircraft, as Su-25 attack jet downed in eastern Ukraine, and Su-34 bomber crashes in North Ossetia

Ukraine says it has downed a Russian Su-25 attack jet in Donetsk Oblast. Separately, a Russian Su-34 bomber crashes in North Ossetia during a training flight, killing both pilots.
byYuri Zoria
11/06/2024
2 minute read
Russian su-34
Russia’s Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft. Illustrative image: Wikipedia Commons/Vitaly V. Kuzmin
Russia loses two aircraft, as Su-25 attack jet downed in eastern Ukraine, and Su-34 bomber crashes in North Ossetia

The Ukrainian Army’s General Staff reported that Ukrainian troops downed a Russian Aerospace Forces Su-25 ground attack aircraft in the area of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, on 10 June.

“[In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukraine’s] Defense Forces are exerting maximum effort to exhaust and restrain the Russian invaders. Preliminary losses for the aggressor in this sector amounted to 198 occupiers killed and wounded. An Su-25 aircraft, one tank, a combat armored vehicle, a cannon, and four vehicles were destroyed [on 10 June],” the General Staff wrote.

The Sukhoi Su-25 Grach (“Frogfoot” under NATO reporting name), is a subsonic ground-attack jet aircraft designed in the Soviet era to provide close air support for ground troops.

On June 11, in another incident, a Russian Aerospace Forces Su-34 aircraft crashed in the mountains of North Ossetia during a training flight, resulting in the deaths of both pilots, according to the Russian government-funded TASS news agency, citing the Russian Defense Ministry. North Ossetia is a southern region of Russia bordering northern Georgia.

The plane reportedly went down in an uninhabited area, causing no ground damage, and a technical malfunction is believed to be the preliminary cause of the crash.

The Sukhoi Su-34, known in NATO as the Fullback, is a Soviet-origin Russian twin-seat supersonic fighter-bomber designed for all-weather, medium-range missions. Primarily, the Su-34 targets ground and naval forces in tactical operations.

The visually confirmed losses tracker Oryx blog says Russia lost at least 31 Su-25s, while Ukraine lost 17 Frogfoots. Russia’s losses of the Su-34s stand at 26 Su-34 and one Su-34M, as per Oryx.

According to the estimations of the Ukrainian Army’s General Staff, Russia lost a total of 359 aircraft during its ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine:

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts