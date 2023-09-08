Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Only one Russian fighter jet and 2,100 Russian troops remain in Belarus

Only one Russian fighter jet, SU-25, currently stays in Belarus after Russia withdrew all aviation of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation. The Russian aviation group in Belarus ceased to exist.
byBohdan Ben
08/09/2023
1 minute read
Illustration by Belarusian Hajun
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Belarusian Hajun project has estimated that Russia has not sent any additional aircraft to Belarus after it withdrew eleven helicopters and nine fighter jets from Belarus to Russia on 5 August 2023. Therefore, given that the aviation group hasn’t received any reinforcement for more than a month and only one plane stays in Belarus, it can be concluded that the Russian Aerospace Forces are no longer present in the country.

Most of the departing helicopters and airplanes have been in Belarus since the beginning of January 2023; thus, the aviation component of the Russian military group in Belarus ceased to exist. On September 1, only one Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces remained in Belarus, which flew to Machulishchi airfield on 25 July, and on 31 August moved to the Lida airfield,” Belarusian Hajun reported.

This marks yet another step of Russian withdrawal from Belarus after most of the Wagner troops left the country, as well as most of the units of the Russian army. 

Belarusian Hajun has also estimated that in July and August 2023, the number of Russian military personnel stationed in Belarus significantly decreased. In particular, the field camps of the Russian Armed Forces at the training grounds Obuz-Lesnovsky, Lepelsky, and Osipovichsky were liquidated, and the military personnel who were there left for the Russian Federation. In total, only up to 2,100 Russian servicemen remain in Belarus.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts