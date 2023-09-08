Only one Russian fighter jet and 2,100 Russian troops remain in Belarus

Belarusian Hajun project has estimated that Russia has not sent any additional aircraft to Belarus after it withdrew eleven helicopters and nine fighter jets from Belarus to Russia on 5 August 2023. Therefore, given that the aviation group hasn’t received any reinforcement for more than a month and only one plane stays in Belarus, it can be concluded that the Russian Aerospace Forces are no longer present in the country.

“Most of the departing helicopters and airplanes have been in Belarus since the beginning of January 2023; thus, the aviation component of the Russian military group in Belarus ceased to exist. On September 1, only one Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces remained in Belarus, which flew to Machulishchi airfield on 25 July, and on 31 August moved to the Lida airfield,” Belarusian Hajun reported.

This marks yet another step of Russian withdrawal from Belarus after most of the Wagner troops left the country, as well as most of the units of the Russian army.

Belarusian Hajun has also estimated that in July and August 2023, the number of Russian military personnel stationed in Belarus significantly decreased. In particular, the field camps of the Russian Armed Forces at the training grounds Obuz-Lesnovsky, Lepelsky, and Osipovichsky were liquidated, and the military personnel who were there left for the Russian Federation. In total, only up to 2,100 Russian servicemen remain in Belarus.

