Russians accidentally drop another “smart bomb” on domestic territory

Russian news Telegram channel Astra reports that a Russian aircraft accidentally dropped a UMPB-250 guided bomb near the village of Bolshiye Kulbaki in Belgorod Oblast on 23 January. According to preliminary information, no casualties or damage were reported.

The UK Defense Ministry previously reported that the increasing frequency of Russian bombing blunders likely highlights aircrew fatigue, ground crew exhaustion, and inadequate training within the Russian front line.

Astra says Russian state media previously described the munition as a guided projectile equipped with a navigation module integrated with steering control, multiple antennas, and a turbojet power unit.

The weapon carries a warhead similar to the standard FAB-250 250-kg aerial bomb but features improved aerodynamics for extended range capabilities.

According to Astra’s documentation, this incident adds to at least 165 cases of FAB aerial bombs falling on Russian and Russian-controlled Ukrainian territories in 2024, plus 13 FABs, one missile, and one UMPB-250 in 2025.

