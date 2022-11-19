Ukraine arrested the fuel of a Russian company worth USD1 million and transferred it for the needs of Ukraine’s Armed Forces

Ukraine arrested the fuel of a company owned by Russian citizen worth 40 million hryvnias (USD 1 million) and transferred it for the needs of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, police reported.

“National Police investigators found a company registered on the territory of the aggressor country. The enterprise was selling fuel, lubricant materials and substances… Investigators of the Main Investigative Department of the National Police of Ukraine are conducting a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on the fact of financing the military aggression of the Russian Federation. As part of this investigation, the police established an enterprise whose ultimate beneficial owner is a citizen of the aggressor state,” the police statement says.