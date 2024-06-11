Ukraine denies Russian capture of Ivanivske near Donetsk Oblast’s Bakhmut

The village of Ivanivske in Donetsk Oblast remains under the control of Ukraine’s Defense Forces, despite ongoing attempts by the Russians to storm and bombard it with various weapons, Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for Ukraine’s “Khortytsia” Operational-Strategic Grouping of Forces, told Liga. Previously, the OSINT project Deepstate claimed that Ivanivske had allegedly been captured by the Russian troops.

Voloshyn told Liga that Ivanivske was the target of the majority of Russian shelling attacks, with 222 incidents reported over the past day.

“[The Russians] are hitting Ivanivske with everything they have, trying to capture it. But Ukrainian warriors are holding strong and delivering a robust response to the enemy,” the spokesperson stated.

Voloshyn said that today, as of 9:00, Ukrainian troops have thwarted seven Russian attempts to breach their defenses in the areas of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Chasiv Yar’s Novyi district.

For months, the three villages located southwest of occupied Bakhmut and the area of Chasiv Yar town to the west are among the hottest spots of the front.

Read also: