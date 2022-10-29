At least three Russian ships damaged in blasts in Sevastopol – SBU

On Oct. 29, the so-called governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev said that residents of the city heard explosions caused by a Ukrainian “drone attack.”

The media outlet Censor.net reported that at least three Caliber cruise missile carriers of the Russian Navy were damaged in the blasts, citing a source from the Security Service of Ukraine. “Most likely several ships sank.”

Later, the Operational Command South, a formation of Ukrainian Ground Forces, suggested that unsuccessful launches of Russian anti-aircraft missiles could have caused the explosions in Sevastopol.

Ukraine hasn’t claimed responsibility for the alleged drone attacks.

