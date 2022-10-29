Hackers show naval drone attack on Russian warships on Crimean TV channels

On Oct. 29, the Crimean authorities said that Russian Black Sea warships repelled a drone attack in Sevastopol Bay. But a source from the Security Service of Ukraine informed a Ukrainian media outlet that at least three Kalibr cruise missile carriers were damaged in explosions.

After the attack, unknown hackers breached key Russian propagandistic channels in Crimea and showed footage of hits that had damaged the ships, journalist Andriy Tsaplienko reported.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Crimea, Russia Ukraine