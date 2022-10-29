Sevastopol repelled drone attack, occupied Crimea’s authorities say

Movement over the Sevastopol bay has been temporarily suspended after a reported drone attack, Russia’s state-controlled TASS reported, citing the occupation authorities of occupied Crimea.

According to the Russian occupation governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev, at 4:30 AM, air defense repelled drone attacks, including an underwater drone, and all attacks were repelled.

Local TG channels shared videos of the air defense shooting down aerial drones and a surface drone flying just above water

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1586271479934881792?t=xBgEGZZ9LHvsL5TPM74Muw&s=19

The attack with drones on Sevastopol was “the most massive since the start of the special operation” and targeted the military facilities of the Black Sea Fleet according to Sevastopol’s occupation governor Razvozhaev, TASS reported.

According to Flight Radar, a Global Hawk US surveillance UAV was present in the Black Sea during the drone attack, having flown in from Italy. Russian media write that it was possibly seeking out weak zones in Sevastopol’s air defense.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Crimea, Sevastopol