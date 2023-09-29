Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russia launches manhunt for “saboteur group” after Crimea military airfield dispatcher goes missing

A missing flight dispatcher from Russia’s Saky military airbase in occupied Crimea prompts Russian law enforcers to probe potential Ukrainian covert operations.
byYuri Zoria
29/09/2023
In occupied Crimea, Russian law enforcers have been searching for a missing flight dispatcher from a Saky military airfield who went missing without a trace a few days ago, Ukrinform reports.

Russian occupation authorities suspect the involvement of a Ukrainian reconnaissance and subversive group, according to the Information Resistance OSINT community referring to a Telegram channel linked to Russian spy agencies.

“According to tentative reports he (dispatcher, – Ed.) went missing on the morning of 26 September, but he did never formally left the perimeter of the military facility,” the report says, adding that for now, no traces of him have been found so far and no signs of physical force being applied were found at his workplace.

“It’s as if he went out for a smoke and never came back,” the Information Resistance’s source said.

The Russian security source of the Telegram channel Kremlevskaya Tabakerka noted that Russians strengthened the security measured at military facilities after “the incidents in Yevpatoria and outside Simferopol,” where Russian soldiers were killed right in their barracks under unclear circumstances – ed.

“However, at night, when there is a threat of airstrikes, our people change positions. Obviously, at one of these moments, saboteurs could penetrate the airfield perimeter,” the Telegram channel’s source cited as saying.

The Saky airbase at Novofedorivka on the western coast of occupied Crimea is home to Russia’s 43rd Independent Naval Assault Aviation Regiment operating Sukhoi Su-24, Sukhoi Su-30SM, and Tupolev Tu-1344A-4 aircraft.

The base came under Ukrainian air attack on 21 September, five days before the alleged disappearance of the flight dispatcher. Last year, another Ukrainian attack inflicted extensive damage to the base.

