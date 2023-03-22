Ukraine allegedly attempted a drone attack on Crimea’s Sevastopol, which Russians say they repelled

Russian navy “repelled” drone attack on Crimea’s Sevastopol port, the so-called “governor” of the Russian-occupied city of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev said. He wrote about three naval drones and one aerial drone that allegedly attacked the Russian naval base.

At the same time, the Russian-backed administration in Sevastopol said it had suspended ferry routes around the port city shortly after the alleged drone attack, Reuters reported.

Ukraine didn’t officially react to the incident. However, on 20 March, Ukraine reportedly conducted a strike on the occupied railway hub Dzhankoi in Crimea. Explosions were heard in the city while the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported that Russian сruise missiles “Kalibr” were destroyed in a blast when they were transported by rail. Head of Ukraine’s United Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, Nataliia Humeniuk, also said that the strike is part of Ukraine’s fire control of enemy forces as part of preparations for Ukraine’s spring counteroffensive.

Also, co-founder of the Ukrainian bank Monobank Oleh Horohovskyi said that recently his bank finished a fundraising campaign for four maritime drones, alleging that these drones could have been used during the attack on Sevastopol.

In 2022, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy launched a fundraising campaign for maritime drones on his platform United 24.

