Ukraine will raise funds for a fleet of marine drones, Zelenskyy says

Next week UNITED24 fundraising project for Ukraine will launch another fundraising direction, Zelenskyy said. UNITED24 will raise funds for a fleet of marine drones.

“I think absolutely everyone understands what this is and what it is needed for, and I am sure that millions of people will support this direction in our defense. Everyone has already seen how it works. And this is only for the protection of our marine water area, we claim nothing that does not belong to us,” Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine received nearly $220 million received in donations from millions of people of more than hundred countries as part of UNITED24 campaign. “Drones, helicopters, demining machines are being bought for Ukraine, in particular the very effective Armtraс machines, dozens of ambulance vehicles that are already used in the frontline areas. Star ambassadors joined the project: Andriy Shevchenko, Elina Svitolina, Oleksandr Usyk, Demna, Liev Schreiber, Mark Hamill, Imagine Dragons, Barbra Streisand, Scott Kelly and Timothy Snyder,” Zelenskyy said.