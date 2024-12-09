Eng
Ukraine’s “Sea Baby” marine drones, armed with heavy-caliber machine guns, damage Russian helicopters near Crimea

The operation also targets equipment for the repair of the Crimean Bridge.
byOlena Mukhina
09/12/2024
2 minute read
A Russian Su-30 fighter jet in the crosshairs of the remotely controlled machine gun module of a Sea Baby drone. Photo: SBU
The Security Service of Ukraine has released exclusive footage of the “Sea Baby” special operation in Kerch Bay.

Ukraine has significantly advanced its naval warfare capabilities through the deployment of innovative marine drones, including the latest unmanned vessels equipped with integrated strike systems. These naval drones, such as the Stalker 5.0 and Sea Baby-2024, are designed for various missions, including reconnaissance, logistics, and direct attacks on enemy positions. The Stalker 5.0 can execute kamikaze missions with a payload of up to 150 kilograms, while the Sea Baby-2024 can carry nearly a ton of explosives over distances of up to 1,000 kilometers.

Overnight on 6 December, a group of Ukraine’s Sea Baby marine drones engaged in combat with Russian helicopters, aircraft, and Raptor patrol boats attempting to intercept them.

“Russian pilots considered themselves hunters, expecting an easy target, but they became the prey as the marine drones opened fire against them,” the Security Service reported.

The drones, equipped with heavy-caliber machine guns featuring automatic targeting and ballistic tracking systems, inflicted significant damage during the operation.

According to intercepted Russian radio communications, several Russian helicopters suffered severe damage, leaving them in need of significant repairs, and casualties were reported among their crews.

A Russian helicopter in the crosshairs of the remotely controlled machine gun module of a Sea Baby drone. Photo: SBU

The Russians also deployed a Su-30 fighter jet, as per Militarnyi. Despite detecting Ukrainian Sea Baby drones, Russian aircraft were unable to approach them at a relatively close distance due to the machine gun turret.

Additionally, the Ukrainian marine drones struck a barge transporting military equipment and repair materials for the Crimean Bridge, which Russian forces repeatedly struggled to restore after previous sabotage by Ukrainian special forces.

“Sea Baby is our multi-purpose platform capable of deploying various weapons, from rocket systems and aerial drones to heavy machine guns. Most importantly, it has once again proven its effectiveness,” stated the 13th Main Directorate of the Security Service’s Military Counterintelligence Department.

Recently, another attack happened in the Black Sea. The Ukrainian Navy conducted a precision strike using marine drones on Russian-occupied gas platforms near the Crimean coast, targeting Russian observation systems.

Ukrainian Navy strikes Russian-controlled gas platforms in Black Sea with marine drones

Read also:

